By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

After receiving a delay, Starfield’s release date is finally approaching. Here are more details about Starfield, including its gameplay and story.

Starfield Release Date: Early 2023

Starfield comes out in Early 2023. It is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. There are still no pre-orders available. However, players can already wishlist the game on PC.

Starfield Gameplay

Much like its predecessors from the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, Starfield is an open-world action RPG. This time, however, it happens in space. The game can be played in either first-person or third-person, with players given the option of switching between the two. Players can explore various planets, and experience everything that entails. Different kinds of animals and plants, surreal landscapes, and more. Not only that, but the player will also experience low to zero gravity at certain locations.

While exploring, players will encounter various enemies. Be this in the form of dangerous wild animals, or pirates and criminals intent on harming you. To defend themselves, players will have access to various kinds of futuristic weaponry. These weapons are mostly firearms, ranging from pistols to submachine guns to rifles, and even grenades. A lot of these weapons will have real-life counterparts, which should help players familiarize themselves with them.

Alongside the game’s exploration comes resource gathering. Players can use drills and gatherers to get various items. They can then use these items to create their own outposts, as well as create and upgrade their weapons. Exploration is highly encouraged in Starfield, as players will need to go out and get these materials for themselves.

Starfield Story

Starfield happens in an area called The Settled Systems, around 50 light-years away from our Solar System. The two largest factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective waged war in 2310 in what will soon be known as the Colony War. Twenty years later, an uneasy peace exists between the game’s major factions. This is where you come in. You are a member of an organization of space travelers and explorers, known as the Constellation. It is up to you to explore the Settled Systems, and choose between helping the peace, or destroying it. Bethesda already talked about how this game’s dialogue is more complex and in-depth compared to Skyrim and Fallout, so you can be sure that your actions and words will have a large impact in the game’s world and story.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.