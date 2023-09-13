Do you like Starfield's chairwoman? Wondering how you can recruit her, as well as romance her? Well, here's our guide on how you can recruit and romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield.

Starfield – Sarah Morgan Recruit and Romance Guide

How to Recruit Sarah Morgan in Starfield

The player first encounters Sarah upon arriving at The Lodge for the first time. She will be the first person to greet and welcome you to Constellation. After the cutscene with the Artifacts finishes, the player will receive the quest “The Old Neighbourhood” from Sarah, which will bring the player around the Sol System. Sarah joins your party for this quest and will remain in it until you finish the quest. Once the player turns the quest in, Sarah officially becomes a recruitable companion. Talk to her again after the quest to invite her to travel the stars with you again.

How to Increase Sarah's Relationship Level

For starters, Sarah has a strong sense of morality and a penchant for sticking to the rules. Whenever the player is doing quests with Sarah on their part, they must always choose the peaceful options, as well as options that won't break the law. This includes persuading people to turn themselves in instead of killing them, refusing to take tasks such as breaking into a location and hacking into their system and more. Whenever there is an option to abide by a justice system, take that as well. This extends to dialogue options, as even voicing out your interest in doing devious things can make her dislike you.

Speaking of dialogue options, whenever the player is talking with anyone, the same rules apply. Go for the options that will lead to peaceful resolutions, kindness, and more. Sarah also likes it when the player makes jokes, but she prefers kindness more than jokes. Another thing that Sarah likes is not being judgemental of other people. Whenever the player talks about controversial groups like House Va'Ruun, showing understanding of them will get you points with Sarah. A last thing to remember is that Sarah is very empathetic. Showing empathy to those who need it will make her like you more.

In terms of actions, Sarah still abides by her sense of morality and justice. Unnecessarily killing someone without reason will make her hate you. If you accidentally destroy an allied ship, or you kill an NPC in her presence, she will actually leave you behind with some choice words. Breaking and entering, as well as stealing from others is another thing that she dislikes. However, if the player is picking the locks of random containers, she's fine with it, and will even comment about your skils.

To summarize, don't be an asshole if you want to improve your relationship with Sarah. Do your best to follow the justice system, be empathetic of others, including her, and make sure not to take part in anything illegal.

At certain points in your travels with Sarah, you will receive prompts both from her and the quest system that she wants to have a talk. During these times, Sarah will open up to you about herself. This includes her love for exploration, why she became and explorer in the first place, as well as her not-so-beautiful experience in the UC Military.

These opportunities to have deep talks with Sarah are good times to improve your relationship with her. Various dialogue options will pop up that, when chosen, will improve Sarah's relationship level. Additionally, near the end of these conversations, The player will even receive the option to flirt with Sarah. If you plan on romancing Sarah, choose the Flirt option whenever it is available.

It is important to note, however, that Sarah's response to your attempts at flirting with her at first is not that positive. This is due to her backstory, and how she feels that she doesn't deserve love and that her burdens are too much for anyone. If you get these responses from her, don't worry, as it is par for the course.

Sarah Morgan's Companion Quest

Eventually, after the player improves their relationship with Sarah enough, they will approach the player and ask them to accompany her to the planet she was marooned in for a year. Sarah intends to get closure for the pain she experienced during her time with the UC Navy, and she wants you to go with her. Accepting this quest is one of the key flags that the player needs to raise if they intend to marry Sarah. It's also important to note that the player cannot dismiss Sarah if they start his quest.

In the quest, “In Memoriam”, the player will travel with Sarah to Cassiopeia I. There, they will find Sarah's crash site, which has various big enemies. After defeating them, and powering up her escape pod, the player will also find details about her other crew members. Heading to the location the escape pod gives the player will bring the player in contact with Sona. Sona is the daughter of two of Sarah's crewmates, and Sarah wants to bring her back with them to The Lodge. Agreeing to bring her back is important to improving Sarah's relationship with the player.

How to Romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield

After returning to New Atlantis with Sona, Sarah will want to speak with the player at the Waterfall. There, she will have a heart-to-heart talk with the player, and unload a lot of her emotions about the recent events, and about her past. This is also where the player can officially start their romance with Sarah. Of course, the player's relationship with Sarah must be high enough for this. Once the option presents itself, the player can choose to confess to Sarah. She will clarify what you mean, and you must enforce that you like her romantically. After this, it will make your relationship with Sarah official.

At any point in the game, the player can choose to break off their relationship with Sarah. If the player goes through with it, her relationship level with the player will go down, and she will not want to talk with the player for a while.

How to Marry Sarah Morgan

Of course, the player must first be in a relationship with Sarah for this option to even be available. After entering a relationship with Sarah, the player must continue improving their relationship with her. After a while, Sarah will bring up the idea of marriage, or Commitment with her. If the player intends to marry Sarah, they must pick the Commitment options. Upon choosing this option, Sarah will need some time to plan the wedding.

After a while, Sarah will tell the player that she wants the wedding to be officiated by Aja, Sarah's close friend. The player can also choose to invite Sarah's mother to the wedding, which you should do for additional voice lines. Once the plans are in place, the player can head over to Paradiso and start the wedding ceremony. This will lead to the player exchanging vows with her. Sarah will also give the player a gift, which is her Genetag in a display case. This is a wall decoration that players can place in their houses.

Much like in the previous stage, the player can divorce Sarah at any time. It will lead to the same situation: Sarah's relationship with the player will downgrade, and she will refuse to partner with the player for a while. Once you are able to invite her again, you can improve your relationship with her again and try to romance her. However, the player will no longer be able to marry her.

That's all for our guide on how to recruit and romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield. Starfield is out now and available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.