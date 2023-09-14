Not sure on whose side you should take during the Crimson Fleet questline? Don't worry, as in this guide we will show you which faction you should pick between the UC SysDef and the Crimson Fleet in the Legacy's End quest in Starfield.

Starfield Guide – The UC SysDef or the Crimson Fleet?

During the Crimson Fleet questline, you will eventually reach the final quest: Legacy's End. There, the player will storm the missing GalBank ship, the Legacy, and receive an item that contains millions upon millions of Credits. After undocking from the ship, the player can Grav Jump to either the UC Vigilance or the Key. This will decide what rewards the player will get at the end of the quest.

Siding with the UC SysDef

If you decide to jump to the UC Vigilance, you will side with the UC SysDef, and help in taking down the Crimson Fleet. This will make the quest culminate in an assault on the Key, with Delgado either being killed or convinced to turn themselves in. Shinya can also be convinced to turn themselves in if the player decides to deactivate the bomb in his chest. After defeating the Crimson Fleet and taking over The Key, the player must then return to the UC Vigilance. You will then get the following rewards from Commander Ikande:

250,000 Credits

SysDef Formal Uniform

Additionally, the player will receive access to the following features:

UC SysDef Mission Board This allows the player to take on UC SysDef Missions for Credits

Access to the UC Vigilance If you choose to spare Shinya and/or Delgado, you will see them in the ship's Brig.



The player will also lose access to the following features:

Crimson Fleet side quests

Crimson Fleet Mission Board

Mathis crew member

The Key shops The player will lose access to Crimson Fleet ship parts. The player will lose access to Crimson Fleet weapons and gear



That's what the players will get if they decide to side with the UC SysDef in Starfield. Now, let's go to the Crimson Fleet side of things.

Siding with the Crimson Fleet

If you decide to jump to The Key, you will side with the Crimson Fleet, and help in taking down the UC SysDef. This will make the quest culminate in an assault on the UC SysDef, with Commander Ikande either being killed or convinced to surrender. After defeating the UC SysDef, you will get the following rewards from Delgado:

250,000 Credits

Additionally, the player will receive access to the following features:

Crimson Fleet Mission Board This allows the player to commit acts of piracy for Credits

Access to the Key This gives players access to The Key's shops, as well as the Dock. This allows the player to buy Crimson Fleet ships, as well as Crimson Fleet ship parts.

Mathis crew member This is only available if you don't get him kicked out near the start of the questline

The Crimson Fleet is now non-hostile to the player

The player will also lose access to the following features:

UC Vigilance side quests

UC SysDef Mission Board

The UC SysDef will also be aggressive toward the players if ever they run into them.

Should You Pick the UC SysDef or the Crimson Fleet?

In the end, it will come to personal preference. If you want to keep doing a good guy playthrough, you may want to side with the UC SysDef. This will make the UC SysDef your allies, while also giving you access to other missions. Not only that but siding with the UC SysDef will help you finish the Burden of Proof quest, which rewards even more Credits and XP. Your companions will also likely prefer this decision, as most of the companions are on the side of the UC, or at least against the Crimson Fleet.

If, on the other hand, you like the pirate life, then side with the Crimson Fleet. This will give you access to their ships, ship parts, weapons, and Piracy missions. The downside of this decision is that now the UC SysDef will be aggressive towards you. Your companions will also likely dislike this decision, as they abhor the Crimson Fleet. If all you want are Crimson Fleet ships and ship parts, you can first buy the parts and ships you want before siding with the UC SysDef.

That's our guide on whether you should side with the UC SysDef or the Crimson Fleet in the Legacy's End quest in Starfield. Starfield is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC now. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.