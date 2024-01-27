Jake Oettinger will represent the Stars in Toronto.

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has had a fine season thus far. In one week's time, he will be recognized for his play in the first half of the season. Oettinger was nominated to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, the first All-Star Game nod of his career.

With the event on the horizon, many first-time All-Stars are reflecting on what it means to them. The Stars puck-stopper is no different, sharing his thoughts on the event with the media recently.

“I’ll be ready to go and just have to make sure I don’t get put in a blender in any shootouts or anything, and I should be fine,” Oettinger said, via NHL.com. “Obviously it makes the break a little shorter, but [it’s] a good reason to put the pads back on.”

Stars' Jake Oettinger can no longer be denied

The 2023-24 NHL season has been a bit of a weird one for the 25-year-old. That said, Oettinger has played well for Dallas over the last few seasons. The Minnesota native has established himself as the goalie of the future for this franchise. However, this nomination is something that will last forever.

“Thinking when I was first nominated, thinking of all the people who believed in me and the fact I can say I’m an NHL All-Star, and that’s something no one can take away from me,” Oettinger said, via NHL.com.

Oettinger has gone through a lot this year with Dallas. He has battled injury throughout the season and has had some rough patches as well. That said, this nomination is certainly a major bright spot. Hopefully, he can put on a show with the rest of the NHL's best in Toronto on February 3.