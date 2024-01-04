Which Stars player will shine in Toronto?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is on the horizon. In fact, Thursday night will see the first 32 players for the event announced. Each team will receive a representative that will be announced Thursday. The final 12 players will be voted on by the fans. We've already looked at some All-Star candidates around the league, so now let's take a look at the Dallas Stars.

Dallas may be a bit lost in the Pacific Division shuffle. Not through any fault of their own, mind you. The Stars have gotten off to an incredible 22-10-4 start to the season. It's just that the two teams ahead of them, the Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets, have received somewhat come out of nowhere.

Still, Dallas is worthy of recognition. And that's what the NHL All-Star Game is all about. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the top candidates to represent the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Matt Duchene, Joe Pavelski are worthy Stars veterans

The Stars have received major contributions from two veteran players. Matt Duchene joined Dallas in the offseason following a buyout from the Nashville Predators. And after a slow start, the 32-year-old is fitting in nicely in the heart of Texas.

Duchene is producing at nearly a point-per-game pace so far. He has 11 goals and 32 points in 35 games this season. This puts the Ontario native on pace for quite the bounce-back season. The former third-overall pick is currently on track for 25 goals and 74 points this year.

Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski is continuing to defy Father Time. The 39-year-old is in his fifth season in Dallas, and he is playing better than ever. He has 14 goals and 34 points through 36 games. If he can keep it up, Pavelski is on track to surpass the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2018-19.

Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene have played major roles this season. And that should make them top contenders to represent the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Roope Hintz is in the conversation

Roope Hintz had an incredible playoff campaign in 2023. He helped Dallas make the Western Conference Finals thanks to his 24-point performance in 19 games. So far this season, the 27-year-old Finnish star is still providing a spark for his team.

Hintz is third on the Stars with 33 points. However, he leads the team with 15 goals this season. He is on pace to record his third consecutive 35+ goal season. And he could finish the 2023-24 season with a career-high 77 points if he maintains his current run of form.

Roope Hintz has proven to be a legitimate NHL contributor. As a result, he has firmly established himself as a player worthy of skating with the league's best at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Jason Robertson should skate in the NHL All-Star Game

Jason Robertson made Stars franchise history in 2022-23. He became the first player to score 100 points in a single season while wearing a Dallas sweater. The 24-year-old Michigan native is on track to fall short of that total this season. But he remains the best offensive option on the Dallas roster.

Robertson leads the Stars with 37 points through 36 games. As mentioned, he is well off the mark to match his 46-goal, 100-point performance in 2022-23. Still, a late-season surge could see the 24-year-old reach the 90-point mark for the second consecutive season.

Jason Robertson helped the Stars make the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. And he is on pace to help Dallas play postseason hockey once again. It's no wonder the Michigan native is among the top candidates to represent the Dallas Stars in Toronto next month.