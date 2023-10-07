The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an up-and-down start to the 2023 NFL season. While they have shown flashes of brilliance, they have also struggled with consistency, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Steelers have an opportunity to make some moves that could help them push for a playoff spot. In this article, we will identify the two best trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL season so far

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 2-2 record so far. They started the season with a lopsided 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers but followed that up with a close win over the Cleveland Browns. In Week 3, they won again with a hard-fought 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Afterward, however, they suffered a 30-6 shellacking at the hands of the Houston Texans.

The Steelers have struggled with consistency on the offensive side of the ball, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown flashes of brilliance, but has also been inconsistent at times. The running game has been bee just okay, with running back Najee Harris showing some flashes. Still, the offensive line has struggled as well, allowing 11 sacks already.

Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris late last season versus the Ravens #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/l0oPBhWYI5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 6, 2023

Two best trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

Trade for Amik Robertson

Before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider making two key trades. One potential trade target is cornerback Amik Robertson.

Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the weakest secondaries in the league, allowing the highest passer rating. To address this, General Manager Dave Ziegler made significant changes during the offseason, bringing in new cornerbacks such as David Long and Duke Shelley through free agency, along with drafting Jakorian Bennett. This means Robertson has been buried way down in their secondary's depth chart.

Keep in mind that Robertson wasn't a major issue for the Raiders last season, playing in 17 games and starting seven. He showed some promise with nine passes defended and two interceptions. The Pittsburgh Steelers could benefit from making a play for him. They are in need of cornerback depth, and acquiring Robertson would be a good move.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Trade for Mike Gesicki

Another trade the Steelers should explore before the 2023 NFL trade deadline is for tight end Mike Gesicki.

Several reasons suggest that the New England Patriots might want to move Gesicki. Firstly, he's playing on a one-year deal and hasn't been heavily involved in their passing game, tallying just 10 catches for 99 yards so far. New England also has needs at wide receiver and pass-rusher, particularly with Matthew Judon facing biceps surgery. Additionally, the Patriots may require help in the cornerback position after rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 4.

Gesicki's history as a pass-catching tight end could make him an attractive option for teams in need of tight end depth. Yes, his recent performances have been less impressive. Still, he achieved back-to-back 700-yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers could have an interest in Gesicki. This is especially true since their standout tight end, Pat Freiermuth, is expected to miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury. So far, Freiermuth has tallied just 53 yards over four games. Gesicki would at least be a great stop-gap measure. At best, he could be a nice TE1 replacement for Freiermuth.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a couple of enticing trade opportunities on the horizon as the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaches. Acquiring Amik Robertson could bolster their cornerback depth, providing a valuable alternative to Chandon Sullivan. Meanwhile, trading for Mike Gesicki could inject new life into their tight end position, especially with Pat Freiermuth sidelined due to injury. As the NFL trade deadline looms, the Steelers will need to carefully weigh these options to strengthen their roster. These could also enhance their chances in the upcoming season. Whether they choose to pursue these trades or explore other avenues, the Steelers front office faces important decisions that could shape the team's fortunes in the weeks and months ahead.