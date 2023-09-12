The San Francisco 49ers started the 2023 NFL season with a bang. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1. The win was a strong first impression for the 49ers, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season. After the Steelers went three-and-out on the game's opening drive, the 49ers took control and never looked back. In this article, we will discuss why the 49ers are now the favorites to win the NFC, and why Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy will have standout seasons.

San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 Win

The 49ers dominated the Steelers in Week 1, winning 30-7. The Niners' defense was particularly impressive, holding the Steelers to 273 total yards and sacking quarterback Kenny Pickett five times. The 49ers' offense was also efficient, with quarterback Brock Purdy throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns. The win was a statement game for the 49ers, who showed that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

Here is why the San Francisco 49ers are NFC favorites and three other overreactions to a blowout win over the Steelers.

1. The 49ers are the Favorites to Win the NFC

The San Francisco 49ers are now the favorites to win the NFC because of their dominant performance in Week 1 and their strong roster. The Niners have one of the best defenses in the league, led by defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. The offense is also loaded with talent, including wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and running back Christian McCaffrey. With a strong defense and a talented offense, the 49ers are poised to make a deep playoff run this season and win the NFC.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Brandon Aiyuk's Pro Bowl Season

It's time to embrace the excitement surrounding Brandon Aiyuk's performance in his third NFL season. His Week 1 performance should set the stage for a standout year. Aiyuk not only scored two touchdowns from quarterback Brock Purdy but also served as Purdy's go-to option against the Steelers.

With Purdy leading the offense, Aiyuk hauled in eight receptions for a game-high 129 yards. Aiyuk proved to be a formidable challenge for seasoned Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, outshining him with two touchdown catches.

In addition to his receiving skills, Aiyuk showcased his versatility by delivering a crucial downfield block. This paved the way for Christian McCaffrey's remarkable 65-yard touchdown run.

Brandon Aiyuk appears ready for a breakout season that could land him in the Pro Bowl. After a promising campaign in 2022, where he racked up 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Aiyuk continued to shine in the 2023 season opener. His exceptional speed and precise route-running make him a constant scoring threat whenever he handles the ball. With the talented Brock Purdy at quarterback and a strong supporting cast, Aiyuk seems poised for a Pro Bowl-worthy season.

3. Nick Bosa is All-Pro again

Nick Bosa found himself on the field for nearly every snap during the first half. That was thanks to Pittsburgh's five consecutive three-play drives to kick off the game. Officially, he was credited with two tackles and one quarterback hit, but his consistent pressure disrupted several additional plays. Sure, this performance wasn't Nick Bosa at his absolute best. Still, given his lack of off-season football activity, he made a significant contribution to the 49ers' defense on Sunday.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bosa stands as one of the premier defensive talents in the league. Once he hits his healthiest form, he should embark on yet another All-Pro-caliber season. Bosa's rookie year in 2019 was impressive, tallying nine sacks and 47 tackles. Following a significant injury that sidelined him for most of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL, he made a triumphant return in 2021, notching 15.5 sacks and 52 tackles. He followed that up with a career-best 18.5 sacks and 51 tackles last year. Renowned for his dominant pass-rushing abilities and his prowess against the run, Bosa should trend toward another All-Pro accolade.

1. Brock Purdy is MVP material

Brock Purdy is displaying MVP potential. Despite returning from a significant injury and concerns about turnovers during training camp, Purdy resumed his impressive form from last season's breakout campaign.

There were no visible signs of rust. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and accumulated 220 passing yards on 19-of-29 completions. The sophomore quarterback exhibited control over San Francisco's offense and remained composed even with the looming presence of TJ Watt. Purdy orchestrated several drives with minimal errors. It was reminiscent of his performance that earned him the starting position in the previous season.

One of the standout moments of the day was when Purdy delivered a perfectly placed pass down the sideline to Aiyuk. This resulted in their second touchdown connection against the Steelers.

This Brock Purdy-Brandon Aiyuk 19 yard touchdown had the lowest completion probability (16.5%) of any throw in Week 1, per NextGenStats.pic.twitter.com/dEXqmQm9bx — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) September 12, 2023

With each outing, Purdy consistently reaffirms his suitability as the 49ers' starting quarterback. As he continues to perform at this level, it's becoming increasingly evident that Purdy is on track for an MVP-caliber season. In 2022, he had a remarkable rookie season, amassing more than 1,300 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in just nine games. In the first week of the 2023 season, Purdy showcased his impressive accuracy and decision-making skills. Supported by a talented offensive lineup, including Aiyuk, Samuel, and CMC, Purdy is primed for an MVP-worthy season.

Looking Ahead

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC this season, thanks to their dominant performance in Week 1 and their strong roster. Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy are all poised to have standout seasons. Aiyuk should make the Pro Bowl, Bosa will be All-Pro again, and Purdy will be an MVP candidate. With a strong defense and a talented offense, the 49ers are poised to make a deep playoff run this season.