Pittsburgh Steelers' Cam Heyward relays message to the teams Playoff hopes after Sunday's victory against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is sending a message to the NFL world. Heyward believes the Steelers have the weapons to make some noise in the postseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin's group is only getting better as a unit, fighting through early-season struggles.

The Steelers have been constantly doubted throughout the entire season, mostly due to an inconsistent offense. Despite their troubles, Pittsburgh is 7-4 on the year, standing as the No. 2 team in the AFC North. They showed their best tape in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the first time they've outgained an opponent this season.

“We have a recipe that can work,” said Cam Heyward, per Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk. “We don’t know how we’re gonna get in there, but we’ve got to get in there. Once you get in the playoffs, all bets are off.”

Tomlin hasn't had much success in the postseason as of late, with the Steelers' most recent Playoff win coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The AFC seems to be open this year, with no clear-cut favorite, so Heyward likes the Steelers' odds.

“You can’t hide from that offensive line what they’re doing as a run game, between Najee and Jaylen, I think it’s becoming a very strong run game. and I just think we’re going on offense,” Heyward said.

Heyward and the defense are established in what they do every Sunday, being the consistent anchor for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh can find a true answer on the offensive end, Tomlin should be able to grab at least one victory in the postseason.