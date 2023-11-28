Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cam Heyward shared his opinion on a locker room spat between Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick going public.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward spoke out about the recent locker room spat between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson that went public in the media, and it sounds like Heyward is disappointed that the disagreement didn't stay within the locker room. Here's what Heyward had to say about the incident on the “Not Just Football” podcast.

“You would think everybody in the locker room would have some sense about that because that’s what stays in the locker room,” Heyward said. “I’m pretty sure everybody’s been in an altercation before in the locker room, where tempers are high after a game you think you should’ve won.”

“What’s in the locker room should stay in the locker room,” Hayward said. “It’s not for everybody. If you’re in a business job, and you have a conversation with HR, does it get reported to everybody? Or does it stay in-house?”

The report of the incident said that Heyward and TJ Watt had to separate Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson after the two got into an argument following the 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, via Trib Live.

Big changes in Pittsburgh as stretch run awaits

The Steelers have experienced more public turmoil than usual, particularly following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The good news for Pittsburgh is that the offense generated over 400 yards for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season in the first game with Canada gone.

It's perfectly normal for players to get in arguments and fights in the locker room, but as Heyward said, that should stay internal and not get out to the public. It sounds like Cam Heyward and Pittsburgh's captains are going to be all over it moving forward, but we'll see if Pittsburgh can band together to make a push for the postseason as the 2023 NFL regular season starts winding down.