The Pittsburgh Steelers should have Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth on the field for Week 11 after Thursday's encouraging injury update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 in a showdown of 6-3 teams jockeying for position in the stacked AFC North. Luckily for fans of the black and gold, the Steelers are expected to have their full complement of playmakers ready to go.

WR Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth were both listed as “full” participants on the Steelers' Thursday injury report, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Freiermuth has not suited up for Pittsburgh since Week 4's game against the Houston Texans. In that game, a 30-6 blowout loss for the Steelers, Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury. That led to a multi-week stint on the IR. Being a full participant on Thursday is good for the tight end's chances to get back into the lineup on Sunday.

Johnson was targeted four times in Week 10's win over the Green Bay Packers. But on Wednesday, he popped up on the Steelers' injury report as “did not practice” because of a thumb injury. A troubling development, but with full participation Thursday, Johnson should be good to go as well.

Healthy? Yes. Effective?…

Despite winning four of its last five games, the Steelers' offense still has not pulled its weight this season. Mike Tomlin's squad ranks 26th in scoring average. They managed just 43 points combined in wins over the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

Freiermuth began the season slow, totaling double-digits receiving yards just once in the four games he has appeared in this season.

Johnson had a quiet game against the Packers in Week 10. But he was very good in the three games prior, averaging 85 receiving yards in Weeks 7-9 and increasing his total each game. Johnson missed four games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 1 of the season.

The Steelers defense has kept the team not only afloat but right in the thick of the AFC's playoff picture. But for this team to be a legitimate contender, the offense must contribute more on a weekly basis.

Perhaps the first step to that is getting healthy. We shall see on Sunday.