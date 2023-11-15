The Steelers aren’t the only team with troves of players missing practice, but their injuries might have a bigger effect than other teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-3 and right in the thick of the AFC North race but are dealing with several injuries to multiple starting players. With two more practices before a crucial game with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Steelers will do everything they can to get these players healthy.

On the defensive side, Cam Heyward missed practice with a groin injury. After sitting out six consecutive games, Heyward started each of the last two playing 81 combined defensive snaps for the Steelers. Montravius Adams, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal are also players on defense who missed practice on Wednesday.

Offensively, quarterback Kenny Pickett may be without two of his top targets as Diontae Johnson missed practice with a thumb injury, while Pat Freirmuth was limited as he works his way back from a hamstring issue.

Some of those players, Freiermuth especially, are expected to practice in some fashion this week and be ready to play on Sunday. The Steelers are one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL this season and continue to defy the odds by winning despite being outgained by their opponents.

Pittsburgh is once again on its way to another winning season and should challenge for a playoff spot in the AFC. A win this week over the Browns would position the Steelers well in the AFC North, though they'd still be looking up at the Baltimore Ravens.

Injuries are always a part of football and especially during this portion of the season. The Steelers aren’t the only team with troves of players missing practice, but the ones that are out in Pittsburgh might have a bigger effect than other teams.