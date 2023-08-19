The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to build on a 9-8 campaign in 2023 that saw the Steel City's favorite team find a starting QB in Kenny Pickett. Head Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are hoping for improved play in 2023, and improved toughness in the trenches.

The team's offensive coordinator spoke highly of his unit's potential in comments made recently. Coaches are scouring the roster for possible preseason cuts to make prior to the first game of the season.

While the Steelers are typically known as one of if not the toughest franchises in the NFL, Tomlin said there's a line that should not be crossed.

“We appreciate tough guys, but this is not an MMA team that we're putting together,” Tomlin said. “Fights don't help us win football games, and so we've been talking very black and white in that manner and I appreciate the guys' willingness to make that posture or that position real by adhering to it.”

Practices have been so hard-fought that Tomlin has subbed in additional players to finish reps during competition drills, with the fresh player typically winning according to a report from ESPN.com.

“Man, they're cheating us all the time, but it's all good,” safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said with a smile. “Coach T, he'll make it interesting, but it's fun. I love starting practice like that. Win or lose, it's great competition. It's varsity on varsity football, and it gives you a good gauge of where you're at when you're going against A++ players on the opposite side of the ball.”