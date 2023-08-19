Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is expecting big improvements for the Steelers offense heading into quarterback Kenny Pickett's sophomore year. After having the 10th worst offense in the NFL last year, Canada enters his third year as Steelers OC with the expectation to help Pickett continue his development.

Ahead of the Steelers second preseason game of 2023 against the Buffalo Bills, Canada talks about how the offense already looked better than last year in just one preseason game.

“I think we could be really good,” Matt Canada said. “We're going to keep quietly moving forward and doing one thing at a time, but consistently getting better. We did all the things we did last year in that (first preseason) game, but it looked, with our ones — It was clean, it was good, it was sharp, our execution was better. And that's the same thing we've been talking about for a long time. I'm really excited about where we're at,” per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Pittsburgh is especially excited to see the development of Pickett and second-year wide receiver George Pickens. Steelers fans got a glimpse of the Pickett-Pickens connection in preseason game one versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the two connected on a 33-yard touchdown, Pickens' lone reception of the game. Overall, Pickett completed six of seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

In his rookie year, Kenny Pickett showed improvement over the year, but still had a 7-9 TD/INT ratio which he will look to improve upon. Pickens had a strong rookie showing, putting up 801 yards and four touchdowns.