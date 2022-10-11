Mike Tomlin gets all philosophical after Steelers’ ‘disaster’ loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and head coach Mike Tomlin took a philosophical approach to cope with the loss. Tomlin assessed the Steelers’ performance in all three phases of the game–offense, defense, and special teams– and concluded that the team was nothing short of a “disaster” in all three areas. Via Brooke Pryor, Tomlin got brutally honest on the Steelers’ disappointing loss to the Bills, indicating changes could be on the horizon.

“Largely, we were a disaster in all three phases. We all have to own that, beginning with me,” said Tomlin to reporters on Tuesday.

He’s not pointing the finger, however. Tomlin shouldered the blame for the loss and indicated he needs to make changes in his approach in order to help the Steelers navigate their current situation.

“When it’s that bad across the board, it starts with me,” said Tomlin. “I’m not running and hiding. I’m highly involved in the offense and have been.”

That offense has been among the worst in the league throughout the first five weeks. The change at quarterback didn’t help things, as Kenny Pickett failed to get much going against the Bills’ defense.

The timing of the move to bring Pickett in as the starter is certainly questionable, too. While Trubisky wasn’t inspiring much confidence under center, Tomlin opted to name Pickett the starting QB ahead of the Steelers’ toughest stretch of schedule. In addition to Week 5 vs. the Bills, Pickett is slated to face the Buccaneers in Week 6, the Dolphins in Week 7, and the undefeated Eagles in Week 8.

Tomlin indicated that Matt Canada will remain in his role as offensive coordinator, so it’s unclear what changes the head coach is referencing. With a difficult schedule on the horizon, things could be on the verge of going from bad to worse in Pittsburgh.