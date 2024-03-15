Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a bit of a crossroads offseason as for the future direction of the franchise. Tomlin kept his non-losing season streak alive in 2023 by guiding his squad through some quarterback turbulence and to the NFL playoffs, but once they got there, the Steelers were quickly escorted out by the Buffalo Bills under some frigid temperatures.
One of the main reasons that the Steelers were even able to participate in that game in the first place was on the strength of their defense, which continued to be a pesky bunch throughout the 2023 season, and now, the Pittsburgh brass is rewarding one of the members of that unit with a new contract.
“Steelers are re-signing free-agent defensive lineman Montravius Adams to a two-year deal, per source,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Montravius Adams, who played his college football for the Auburn Tigers, has been a member of the Steelers since the team signed him back in November of 2021, before signing an initial two-year contract extension in 2022. Now, it seems that the team has seen enough from the lineman to be convinced to keep the 28 year-old around for two more years.