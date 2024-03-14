With Russell Wilson poised to take over at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now looking to build their offense around him. Adding a top free agent wide receiver would certainly give Wilson and the Steelers an extra spark.
Outgoing Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has been linked to Pittsburgh with mutual interest on both sides, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. But if the Steelers want to sign Boyd, they'll need to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been deemed their strongest competition, via Kaboly. The New York Jets are also seen as a dark horse.
Tyler Boyd goes home
Boyd has spent his entire eight-year career with the Bengals, appearing in 120 games. He has caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and two touchdowns. While Boyd has at least 50 receptions since 2017, he has been overshadowed in Cincinnati by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Signing with a new team should give Boyd a greater slice of the offensive pie.
The Steelers have plenty of touches to go around in the pass game. That became even more true after Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Pittsburgh will still have George Pickens, who led the team with 63 grabs for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. But with Johnson and the recently released Allen Robinson gone, no other WR outside of Pickens had more than 17 receptions in 2023.
Before Boyd ever played in the NFL, he spent his time in college football at Pittsburgh University. From Clairton, Pennsylvania, the wide receiver has gone on record saying he'd like to finish his career back home.
With the Steelers, Tyler Boyd could be the WR2 to Pickens WR1. As Wilson prepares to get under center, Pittsburgh's offense would look much more intriguing.
Can't count out the Chiefs, Jets
While the Chiefs are coming off of yet another Super Bowl title, it's clear that adjustments need to be made around the roster. Rashee Rice proved to be a valuable pass catcher during his rookie season. However, Patrick Mahomes could still use some more playmakers.
Outside of Rice and all-world tight end Travis Kelce, no one in Kansas City had more than 50 receptions, 500 yards or four touchdowns. Adding Boyd would give Mahomes a veteran safety blanket he can trust throwing the ball to.
With Aaron Rodgers set to return, the Jets have a much stronger outlook heading into 2024. But upon his return, New York could look to give their quarterback another receiver to throw to. While Garrett Wilson had 95 catches, 1,042 yards and three scores, no other Jets WR had more than 30 grabs, 350 yards and a single touchdown.
Boyd has a decision to make
With a dream to retire in Pittsburgh, Tyler Boyd may be looking to do everything in his power to end up with the Steelers. However, there's no denying the tantalizing appeal of both the Chiefs and the Jets.
Kansas City is much more involved that New York as talks begin to heat up. If the Steelers are considered the favorite, the Chiefs are right on their tail.
Boyd will have a major decision to make as he picks his next franchise. The only thing for certain is that the wide receiver has drawn widespread interest as he prepares to potentially leave Cincinnati for the first time in his career.