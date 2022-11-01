Steelers land William Jackson from Commanders at trade deadline

The Washington Commanders managed to find a trade partner for William Jackson, after all. According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are sending William Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline buzzer. Jackson had requested a trade from the Commanders earlier in the season, and his wish has now been granted.

Sources: The #Steelers aren’t done. They are finalizing a trade for #Commanders CB Will Jackson III, some help for their defense. pic.twitter.com/6jFL0OkXCB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

The Commanders were reportedly seeking out a trade partner for Jackson and had planned to release him if no deal materialized. Fortunately, the Steelers came calling and the two sides were able to work out a deal.

Jackson had vocalized his desire to be traded from the Commanders earlier in the season, and now his wish has been granted.

The 2016 first-round pick has featured in four games for the Commanders this season, but has been sidelined the past few weeks while dealing with a back injury. Jackson has 16 tackles and two pass defenses this year.

Across his six-year career, Jackson spent four seasons with the Bengals and was in his second season with the Commanders. He’s played in 75 games, logging five interceptions, 205 tackles and 51 pass defenses.

Jackson, 30, signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Commanders in 2021. He will be due $9.25 million in 2023 and will cost $15.75 million against the cap in the final year of his contract. The deal averages $13.5 million per year for Jackson and included a guaranteed $21 million.

If the Commanders had released Jackson, they would have accrued a cap hit of $9 million in dead money for the 2023 NFL season. It’s unclear if they’ll be paying a portion of Jackson’s salary as part of the trade with the Steelers, but it seems both parties got their wishes in the deal.