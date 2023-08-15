The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Houston Texans running back Xazavian Valladay, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

“The #Steelers are signing RB Xazavian Valladay, according to his agent @jtoosonlaw,” Garafolo wrote. “Valladay was waived by the #Texans and cleared because teams would've had to take on the $175k in guarantees Houston gave him as an undrafted free agent. He'll sign a new deal with Pittsburgh.”

Valladay signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in April after spending one season at Arizona State and four at Wyoming. The former two-star recruit recorded three 1,000-yard rushing seasons during his collegiate career. He rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns during his lone year with the Sun Devils, earning as many as 134 rushing yards during a 28-18 loss to Washington State in November. He reached as many as three rushing touchdowns in a 42-34 win over the Colorado Buffaloes, adding 118 yards as the Sun Devils took the victory in Folsom Field.

Valladay will join a Steelers running back room that features Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Darius Hagans. Harris, a former first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, finished the team's 2022 campaign with 1,034 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Steelers' offense ended last season with 2,073 rushing yards, putting them at 16th in the NFL, according to NFL.com. The Steelers signed Hagans in June.

McFarland ended Friday's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 18 rushing yards on three attempts. The former Maryland Terrapin rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, bounding to the outside after a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky before beating multiple Buccaneers defenders in a track race to the endzone.