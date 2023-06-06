With additions such as Allen Robinson and Broderick Jones, the Pittsburgh Steelers have invested in improving their offense this offseason. The Steelers have now made another addition to their roster in the form of an HBCU standout.

Pittsburgh has signed former Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, the team announced. His signing comes after the Steelers brought in another HBCU running back in Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham.

Hagans recently signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. However, after just four days on the roster, the running back was released. The Steelers struck quickly and signed Hagans to a contract. Still early in the offseason, Hagans will now look to prove why he deserves to stay in Pittsburgh long-term.

The running back spent three years at Virginia State, appearing in 29 games. Hagans rushed 420 times for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 31 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior, Hagans broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Cracking the Steelers roster at running back might be a daunting task for Hagans. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are roster locks while players like Anthony McFarland have veteran superiority. However, general manager Omar Khan spent plenty of time scouting HBCU talent before the NFL Draft. He seems to have liked what he saw in Hagans.

Now playing for Khan's Steelers, Darius Hagans will look to show off his talents. As they put the finishing touches on their roster, Pittsburgh will see if and how the talented running back fits.