Kenny Pickett's comeback from injury and controversy could mean changes are in store for Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 on the season but have scored less points than they've given up. Kenny Pickett typifies the Steelers' season: a talented but inconsistent player who won't be mistaken for one of the league's best anytime soon, but also a winning player who does what's needed to eke out victories each week.

Recently Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shared his thoughts on the Pickett to George Pickens connection for 2023. Kaboly believes Pickens may be more upset with the Steelers' signal caller than any other player on the team's offense.

Controversy has been brewing lately, with Steelers legend Hines Ward warning fans about Pickens because of his social media antics. Pickens showed his frustration in a white hot social media purge. Pickens had just two receptions for negative one yard on Thursday.

Moving forward, Pickett will need to continue to shake off the injury blow that was dealt to him by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, who was fined over $7,000 for his roughing the passer penalty against the Steelers quarterback.

Kenny Pickett and Pickens' Fantasy Output

Pickens was hyped up prior to the season as arguably the most talented Steelers receiver in over a decade.

The former Georgia Bulldog possesses strength, poise, patience, and a great skillset including route running and contest catch making ability.

Pickens has 30 catches for 521 yards and three touchdowns so far this season for an incredible average of 17.4 yards per catch.

The talented sophomore sensation appeared to indicate his cryptic Instagram posts were not football related.

Now that Pickett has overcome his injury concerns for the most part, the Pickett and Pickens connection can resume. Pickett threw for 160 yards and a touchdown last week against the Titans.

With eight days to go until the Steelers come home to face the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field, the time is now for Pickett and Pickens to put in the work necessary to get back on the same page.

Expect a big boost going forward for Pickens' numbers now that he has aired his frustrations and Pickett has shown he is capable of winning ballgames even after his injury.

Diontae Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook

Former third-round pick Diontae Johnson has the receiving chops to become the Steelers' top receiving target, or at the very least a great complement to Pickens.

Johnson had seven receptions for 90 yards on nine targets against the Titans this past Thursday even with Pickett coming off of an injury.

Now that Pickett appears healthy enough to continue as the Steelers' starter, expect Johnson's fantasy numbers to remain high by his standards.

Fantasy Football Prediction vs. Green Bay

The Steelers take on the Packers at home next Sunday with a lot on the line against one of the doormats of the NFC North division.

The prediction here is that Pickens bounces back with a two-touchdown game while Johnson nears 100 yards yet again.

The Packers' secondary is one of the best in the NFL in passing defense, but it won't matter on the road against what should be a fired up Steelers team playing for its playoff lives.

Jordan Love's inexperience will lead to costly turnovers against the Steelers' TJ Watt led defense.

Expect Steelers stars Pickett, Johnson and Pickens to cash in with big plays in the red zone en route to what should be a sound Steelers victory next Sunday.