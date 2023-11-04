Steelers Legend Hines Ward is sending George Pickens a 'distraction' warning after Pickens' social media antics.

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver Hines Ward is giving some free advice to a young receiver who plays for his former team. Ward is urging Steelers wideout George Pickens not to say distracting things on social media and instead bond with the team, per CBS Sports.

“George, he's just young,” Ward said, per an interview with CBS Sports. “Extremely talented. Wants the ball. It's not a bad thing. I love receivers who want to impact the game, but also, you have to keep everything in perspective and understand that it's not about you.”

Ward's comments come after Steelers receiver Pickens recently posted the words “free me” on social media while scrubbing the Steelers from his Instagram account. Pickens is also coming off of a frustrating game with the Tennessee Titans, where he had just two catches for -1 yards in a game the Steelers won.

Ward went on to say that it takes more than one player to win a Super Bowl, and that he was sure Pickens would benefit from listening to the veterans in the locker room.

“You've got to make it about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the reason why we have six Lombardi trophies in that building. It wasn't just about one player, I can guarantee you that,” Ward said in the CBS Sports interview. Ward certainly knows what he's talking about. He won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was also the MVP of Super Bowl XL. Ward is currently the head coach of the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas.

Time will tell if Pickens heeds the advice. He's got 30 catches on the season for 521 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's only caught three balls in the last two games.

Pittsburgh next plays the Green Bay Packers at home on November 12.