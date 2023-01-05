By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers players are nursing injuries heading into the Week 18 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns, including Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers sidelined Johnson from practice on Wednesday due to his hip injury. The versatile wideout did make a return to practice on Thursday, where he took part in the entirety of the session on the day.

Johnson first suffered the hip injury during the late stages of Pittsburgh’s road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. However, the injury has since not forced him to miss a single game, as he played in the AFC North side’s last four contests, including in its dramatic Week 17 road victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday last week due to his ailment, but he went on to receive the green light to feature in the divisional matchup, where he hauled in two receptions for 35 receiving yards.

Johnson has also been dealing with a nagging toe injury as of late. Still, he willed his way to take part in at least 70 percent of snaps on offense in each of Pittsburgh’s last four games.

The Steelers are also keeping a close watch on Minkah Fitzpatrick, who came away from the win over the Ravens with an ankle injury. The three-time Pro Bowler sustained the ailment in the third quarter after tackling tight end Mark Andrews, but he wound up missing just three snaps on defense in the divisional game.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did provide an optimistic update regarding Fitzpatrick’s status for Week 18.

“Minkah [Fitzpatrick] with his ankle that he was able to go back into the game and finish with may limit him at the early portions of the week, but I don’t know that any of us are overly concerned about the long-term prospects on that as we lean in toward play,” Tomlin said.

Fitzpatrick was kept out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to his ankle issue.

The Steelers head into Week 18 in need of a win over Cleveland and plenty of help to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC.