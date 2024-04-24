The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a lot of change this offseason. The Steelers swapped Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, replaced Matt Canada with Arthur Smith, and sent Diontae Johnson packing to Carolina. Pittsburgh just made another move that opens up some much needed cap space.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, the Steelers and edge defender Alex Highsmith have agreed to a contract restructure that creates more than $7 million in salary cap space.
The Steelers had roughly $11 million in cap space before agreeing to this restructure with Highsmith. Adding another $7 million could be crucial as Pittsburgh puts the finishing touches on its roster throughout the summer.
In 66 career games, Highsmith has logged 242 total tackles, 29.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
Highsmith is an important part of the Steelers' defense. He starts opposite of superstar defender T.J. Watt and part of a talented front seven that also includes Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Patrick Queen. The Steelers may still invest more resources in the defense during the 2024 NFL Draft, but they won't need to panic about edge defender.
The Steelers have made a concerted effort to add talent on defense. The team signed lineman Dean Lowry, linebacker Patrick Queen, and safety DeShon Elliot to contracts in free agency. Pittsburgh also netted cornerback Donte Jackson in the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.
Who will the Pittsburgh Steelers take in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Does having more salary cap space change Pittsburgh's approach in tomorrow's 2024 NFL Draft?
It is possible that the Steelers feel more comfortable drafting the best player available if they have extra ammo to add veterans before training camp.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round (#20 overall)
- Second round (#51 overall)
- Third round (#84 overall)
- Third round (#98 overall) via Philadelphia
- Fourth round (#119 overall)
- Sixth round (#178 overall) via Arizona through Carolina
- Sixth round (#195 overall)
The Steelers have a couple of important needs, including offensive line, wide receiver, and cornerback. Luckily, those are three positions that are absolutely loaded in this year's draft class. This positions the Steelers well to play the board however they wish and still fill some of their biggest positions of need. It is entirely possible that all of their first four draft picks could turn into year one starters.
Pittsburgh should have several enticing options to choose from if they stick and pick with the 20th overall pick.
There should still be plenty of offensive line talent on the board, including guys like Zach Frazier, Graham Barton, and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The top three wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze) should be long gone, but someone like Brian Thomas Jr. could be an excellent value pick for the Steelers.
Cornerback may be the least likely of Pittsburgh's immediate needs to be met with a first-round pick. Top prospects like Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold could be off the board, which may cause Pittsburgh to address the position on day two.
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow night at 8PM EST in Detroit.