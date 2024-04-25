The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here as things will get started on Thursday night in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 20th overall pick in the draft and it won't be long before we see who their newest rookie will be. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is an expert when it comes to the NFL Draft, and he thinks that the Steelers are going to try to get some offensive line help with their pick at #20.
It's unclear right now who will end up being the starting quarterback for the Steelers next year as they have acquired Justin Fields and Russell Wilson so far this offseason. Whoever it is will need a good offensive line, and Mel Kiper Jr. is predicting that the Steelers will draft center Graham Barton from Duke football.
“The Steelers will pick Graham Barton: Barton, my top-ranked center, has been a hot name in my calls with execs and coaches over the past week,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “People in the league think he'll be really good immediately at the next level. Pittsburgh, which picks at No. 20 and has had big-time centers throughout its history, is the team most linked with Barton (Duke). I don't think it's out of the question Mike Tomlin & Co. trade up a few spots to make sure they get him.”
Not only is Kiper Jr. predicting that the Steelers get Barton, but he also wouldn't be surprised if they trade up a few spots just to be safe. He seems confident that Pittsburgh has a lot of interest in drafting Graham Barton.
Graham Barton had a great NFL Combine
There is a reason why Kiper Jr. has Barton as his top center in this draft class. Barton just finished up his senior year at Duke and he had a great college career that got him a ton of experience and got him ready for the next level. He went to the NFL Combine earlier in the offseason and he did great.
Graham Barton definitely has the size for the NFL as he is 6'5″ and 313 pounds. Barton got an 81 for his production score at the combine which was first among centers, and his athleticism score was a 92, good for third among centers. His total score was a 90, and that was the best total score out of all the centers.
Barton is clearly ready for the next level, and Mel Kiper Jr. expects him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler but the end of Thursday.