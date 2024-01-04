Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the drama between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel, excusing Pat McAfee from any wrongdoing.

On the latest edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, Smith weighed in on the ongoing drama between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel regarding Rodgers's comments on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee apologized for the situation getting out of hand and dismissed Rodgers's comments as just trash talk.

Smith applauded McAfee for apologizing but believed it wasn't truly necessary.

“I can applaud Pat McAfee for apologizing, but let me be the first to say, he didn’t need to. He didn’t do anything wrong. It’s his show, the show is live, he didn’t know what Aaron Rodgers was going to say.”

Smith continued, “I do feel like Pat McAfee hit the nail on the head when he said Aaron Rodgers was just taking a dig at him [Kimmel], he was just joking around, he wasn’t necessarily serious about such a thing. But let me say this to Aaron Rodgers – Jeffrey Epstein ain’t nothing to joke about. I love Aaron Rodgers, everybody knows he’s a bad man, you know me. But Aaron Rodgers should just apologize. Plain and simple. Just uncomplicate the situation. Even if you don’t like Jimmy Kimmel, say that too!”

On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers linked Kimmel to Jeffery Epstein. Rodgers alleged that Kimmel was listed as one of Epstein's associates in the since-released court documents.

“There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn't come out,” Rodgers said.

Kimmel immediately responded via Twitter/X, threatening to sue Rodgers for his comments.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

The drama between Kimmel and Rodgers fuels an ongoing conversation about Rodgers's repeated appearances on McAfee's program and the danger that unproven, unsubstantiated comments can have. There have also been debates and discussions on ESPN's responsibility in the matter.

At this time, neither Disney nor Rodgers hasn't issued a statement on the situation.