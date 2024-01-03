The comedian and football quarterback DO NOT get along.

Jimmy Kimmel is livid at football star Aaron Rodgers for suggesting his name is on the Epstein list.

It all started when Rodges appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and mentioned Jimmy would be on the list of known pedophiles.

Aaron Rodgers claims Jimmy Kimmel is on Epstein's list

No list's been released that refers to Jeffrey Epstein's list, which supposedly names celebrities, politicians, and others who had ties with the accused sex trafficker who killed himself in a jail cell in 2019, USA Today reported.

However, the football star said on the program, “There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that [the list] doesn't come out.”

He added, “I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

The clip of the show made its way to Kimmel, who offered a response.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality,” the late-night comedian said. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

This comes after Kimmel mocked Rodgers discussing the Epstein list on his late show in March, Daily Mail reports.

We'll see if the Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel feud keeps happening. As of now, no lawsuit has been filed. It seems to have hit a boiling point, though, and any further comments from the quarterback could stir up courtroom drama.