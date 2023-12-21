Steve Smith became a butt of jokes on social media after Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc hit jackpots in the IPL.

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith became a butt of jokes on social media after Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc hit jackpots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai.

Interestingly, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins became the most expensive players in the history of the cash-rich league, while Steve Smith went unsold.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquiring the services of Mitchell Starc at a whopping price of INR 24.75 crores, the 33-year-old left-arm speedster became the first triple millionaire in the IPL.

For the unversed, Mitchell Starc hasn't played in the IPL since 2015, picking 34 wickets in 27 games in the competition. However, his recent heroics in Australia's World Cup-winning campaign in India seemed to have played a part in his stakes rising exponentially in the IPL.

Mitchell Starc's pace bowling partner and captain in Australian colors, Pat Cummins, joined him in the elite list, becoming just the second player to breach the ₹20 crore mark in the IPL auction.

Before KKR broke all records to hire Mitchell Starc for IPL 2024, Pat Cummins became the first player in the tournament's history to receive a price tag of over ₹20 crores.

Former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled out an earth-shattering ₹20.5 crore at the auction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Unlike Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Steve Smith has been unfortunate in the context of the IPL, having previously gone unsold on numerous occasions.

2023 was no different for Steve Smith as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins raked in the moolah while no franchise showed interest in signing a deal with him.

Steve Smith's non-signing by IPL sides made him fodder for memes and jokes on the internet, with cricket lovers going all out to have fun at his expense.

Starc: I got 24.75 cr Cummins: I got 20.5 cr Head: I got 6.8 cr Smith: pic.twitter.com/dsvkvM0X4R — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2023

Starc got 24.75 cr and pat Cummins got 20.50 cr.

Steven Smith unsold 😜 pic.twitter.com/ESOGsvkIlI — ShivRaj Yadav (@shivayadav87) December 19, 2023

On the other side, KKR's CEO Venky Mysore defended the franchise's decision to break the bank for Mitchell Starc.

“Obviously he (Starc) was a preferred player from skill set standpoint. Initially, we were not successful in some of the bids. Maybe that worked in our favor, because we did end up having money to do this. So we're just thankful that we were able to have him on our side. It shows the value of the player and the skill set he possesses. He's a fabulous player,” Venky Mysore said after KKR's winning bid for the Australian pacer.

“Now it seems like wow, Rs 24.75. I was telling someone that the salary cap of a team when IPL started in 2008 was Rs 20 crore. So things have changed. When the auction is over, all the 10 teams are going to walk out having spent 100 crores and each team decides to slice it differently,” he added.

“So what you've paid to somebody is a matter of perspective. Ultimately, we're all spending the same amount of money. When you plan your team, from a retention standpoint, with the auction far away, you've no idea of who are the players being released from other teams, trades happening, and all that. So it's a very dynamic environment,” Venky Mysore explained.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc reacted to the development in a video shared by his new IPL team, KKR.

“I'm not sure any words would do it justice, really. Alyssa was over there with the Australian team at the minute, so her coverage was slightly ahead of mine here in Australia. So she sort of saw the numbers before I did, so I was getting the updates through her. But, yeah, a fair bit of shock, and certainly excitement with how it was all unfolding. But nothing that I could've ever imagined. Thoroughly thrilled to be joining KKR.” the World Cup-winning Australian fast bowler said in a clip uploaded on X.

“It's been a long time since I played in IPL in 2014 and '15 and have obviously played a fair bit of cricket since then. A lot of it for Australia in different formats. There's been a lot of white-ball cricket there [in India] across a few World Cup campaigns, and so that experience is there and a little bit of leadership if you like, in terms of the experience side of things in white-ball cricket that hopefully I can bring to bring to KKR as well and play my part there. And being able to bowl at different stages I think is something that's held firm throughout,” he elaborated.

“I've probably prioritized international cricket firstly for a long time whilst having a bit of a taste of IPL and Big Bash in Australia. I've always held firm that I've wanted to play my best cricket for Australia and make myself available for Australia where I can. At the same time, the temptation to go back to IPL and how exciting it is to be involved in such a great tournament, big names, big players, big stages – it's too hard to pass up. There's a place to play all of it. it's just being mindful and putting the work ethic in to be able to do all of it,” Mitchell Starc underlined.

“I'm very much looking forward to playing as the home team and experiencing that home crowd [at Eden Gardens]. Some new colors to pull on and a new challenge to look forward to. Hopefully, more of the success that I've had over some time – swinging the new ball, reversing the old, and trying to smack those wickets,” he stressed.

Former India captain Anil Kumble and his ex-national teammates Zaheer Khan and RP Singh were surprised with the earth-shattering price tags Mitchell Starc and Australian skipper Pat Cummins garnered during the auction.

Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan even demanded that the IPL governing council introduce fresh regulations, limiting the amount a franchise could spend on overseas players as auctions were becoming unfair to domestic players.

Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan cited the examples of Jasprit Bumrah (12 crores) and Virat Kohli (17 crores), who were earning far less than they could have earned if they were in the auction.