Social media users brutally trolled India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) after he praised regular captain Rohit Sharma following his record-equalling hundred against South Africa in the third T20I in Johannesburg.

With India 1-0 down in the three-game series, the Men in Blue needed to win the third and final fixture at the Wanderers Stadium and to ensure their victory, Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, hitting a 55-ball hundred, his fourth in T20Is.

The India skipper wasn't in his element during the initial phase of his knock. But once he found his rhythm, there was no looking back as he took the South African bowlers to the cleaners, striking eight sixes and seven fours during his century in Johannesburg.

His fourth ton in the 20-over format put him at par with regular India captain Rohit Sharma and dashing Australian batter Glenn Maxwell. Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have the same number of centuries as Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav is the fastest to make four tons in T20Is. While he required 57 essays to get there, Rohit Sharma took 79 knocks to complete four centuries, and Glenn Maxwell needed 92 to reach the landmark.

After joining Rohit Sharma in an elite club, Suryakumar Yadav paid rich plaudits to the former, declaring him the “great” of the sport.

“It feels good to equal Rohit Sharma's 4 centuries, he's a great of the game. It's a good achievement. Hoping to continue performing consistently. I'm very happy,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a video shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

But SKY's kind words for Rohit Sharma were not appreciated on social media as a section of India supporters called him a sycophant.

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock guided India to 201/7 before Kuldeep Yadav did the rest for the visitors.

On his birthday, Kuldeep Yadav took 5/17 to complete a lop-sided 106-run triumph for India, with the series finishing at 1-1.

But more than Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav hogged the spotlight due to his power-packed performance against the South African side.

In the previous match, Suryakumar Yadav completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket, joining Virat Kohli as the fastest Indian to reach the milestone.

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in T20Is, took 56 innings to touch the milestone of 2000 runs in the shortest format. Suryakumar Yadav required the same number of knocks as Virat Kohli to have 2000 T2OI runs under his name.

Suryakumar Yadav is the joint-third quickest to 2000 runs in T20Is behind former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammed Rizwan, who got there in 52 knocks.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav follow the Pakistani duo on the list.

In terms of the least number of balls taken to complete 2000 T2OI runs, Suryakumar Yadav is the fastest.

The India batter needed 1164 balls to get to 2000 runs in T20Is, surpassing Aaron Finch of Australia, who required 1283 balls to accomplish 2000 runs.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav was delighted to have scored a hundred in a winning cause for India.

“It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause. One box we wanted to tick was play fearless brand of cricket. Really happy the boys showed a lot of character. Kuldeep is never happy with a three-for or a four-for. A perfect self birthday present,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav noted that Surya's century was the perfect present for his birthday.