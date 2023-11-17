Let's make a prediction for one fo the newer Division I teams, Stonehill, visiting Rupp Arena to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

It's a get-right spot for the Kentucky Wildcats as they host Stonehill. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Stonehill-Kentucky prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Stonehill is in their second year of Division I competition, ranking as one of the worst teams in the country. They have one win this season, against Army but lost their other three games by an average of 43 points. Their losses came at the hands of George Washington, UConn, and Saint Joseph's. They have one player averaging double-digits in points, with Shane O'Dell getting 10 points per game.

Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic. Kentucky looked good against the No.1 team in the country, leading 48-41 after the first half. They couldn't contain Hunter Dickinson in the second half, getting outscored by 12 to take the five-point loss. Rob Dillingham had 16 first-half points in the first half. Adou Thiero and Reed Sheppard were standouts as well. Thiero had 16 points and 13 rebounds, showing how much he can help out down low while being a guard. He is a high-effort, high-intensity player who works hard on the glass. Sheppard had 13 points, four steals, and one assist. He is a major factor off the bench for the Wildcats. His defense is his greatest asset, with his quick hands helping to steal passes and block shots. The freshman wasn't afraid of the big stage of the Champions Classic.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stonehill-Kentucky Odds

Stonehill: +37.5 (-106)

Kentucky: -37.5 (-114)

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch Stonehill vs. Kentucky

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stonehill Will Cover The Spread

The only real reason to say why Stonehill will cover the spread is that the number is so high. Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss against Kansas, and their mindset going into the game is hard to comprehend. Will they have the motivation to lay a hurting on Stonehill after falling, or will they be in their feelings about the loss and go through the motions? Stonehill has lost by 44 to Saint Joseph's, 40 to UConn, and 45 to George Washington. They are right around the 41.5 number in every game.

Stonehill will show up to compete in this game, as their next matchup is on Monday against Texas A&M-Commerce. There isn't much to look forward to, so playing at Rupp Arena will be a special moment for Stonehill. This will be Stonehill's biggest game of the season, while it's probably Kentucky's least-hyped game in years.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner were non-factors against Kansas. They are two high-projected draft picks for the 2024 Draft but combined for five points, 1-18 shooting, and 0-6 from three. They looked afraid of the spotlight of the Champions Classic, so a lesser game against Stonehill is a perfect spot. Let's not forget that these two players will be vying for a high draft spot this season while trying to win games, so don't be surprised if they run the score up.

Stonehill is ranked near the bottom of the country in almost every statistical category. They take a lot of three-pointers, as they average near the top of the country with 26.8 per game. They only convert 27.1%. The Kentucky defense will be aggressive against Stonehill guards that turn the ball over. Therefore, the in-your-face defensive style may hurt Stonehill's chances of doing their three-point strategy.

This Kentucky team employs a high-intensity, high-octane offensive game plan in a small sample size. They were highly aggressive in the first half against Kansas, and John Calipari may want the players to have a more run-and-gun style. If that is the case, they may try to run up the score against Stonehill.

The line opened at -32.5, so the public is betting up the line. You may have had to hammer the line at 32.5, considering Stonehill has lost three of their games by over 40 points. However, considering the circumstances, 41.5 may be more of a challenge to cover.

Final Stonehill-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

If you're wagering on this game, it's one of those matchups where you enter the bet on FanDuel and hope that Stonehill can backdoor cover at the end of the game. At some point, Kentucky will likely have a lead of 41 points, but whether they can maintain it for the entire game is the question. They are coming off one of their biggest regular-season games with a tight loss to the No.1 ranked team in the nation, Kansas Jayhawks. They return home for a weekend game that is their lowest-hyped of the season. How ready will the team be to show up and perform? This feels like a game where Kentucky gets out to a lead and loses interest, and Stonehill finds a way to get the deficit below 40 points by the end of the game. If Kansas had blown out Kentucky, this would be a spot where Kentucky could let out its frustrations.

However, Kentucky may feel good after holding the lead over Kansas at halftime and losing close. The biggest question for you in this game should be Kentucky's mindset, and even if Kentucky does stay locked in, Stonehill's losses this season are all around 40 points.

Final Stonehill-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Stonehill +37.5 (-106)