Former WNBA All-Star Crystal Langhorne, who played for the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm, is made a hometown hero at Willingboro High School.

Crystal Langhorne, former WNBA All-Star with the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics, recently received a significant honor. Willingboro High School in New Jersey, where Langhorne made her mark as a young athlete, named its gymnasium after her, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the sport.

Langhorne's basketball career began in junior high, overcoming initial resistance from her deeply religious parents. With the support of her older brother, Cryhten, she was able to pursue her passion for basketball. At Willingboro High School, she led her team to three South Jersey Group 3 championships and set a school record with 2,776 career points. This achievement remains unbroken to this day.

The ceremony to rename the gymnasium took place at the start of the 2023-24 basketball season on De. 13. The event, attended by about 200 people, included a marching band and cheerleaders. The renaming of the gym, previously unnamed since the school's inception in 1975, stands as a testament to Langhorne's enduring legacy at the school.

”I am Willingboro,” Langhorne said, via Melanie Burney of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is my home. It always will be.”

Langhorne's career after high school had several notable achievements. She played at the University of Maryland before joining the Washington Mystics as the sixth overall pick in 2008. Her 13-year career in the WNBA included two All-Star selections and two championships with the Seattle Storm. Additionally, she played internationally and won the EuroCup championship in 2013 with Dynamo Moscow.

Langhorne attributes her success to her upbringing in Willingboro and the guidance of her former coach, Guy Fowler.

“Your hometown really shapes who you are,” Langhorn said. “I am who I am because of Willingboro.”

Beyond basketball, Langhorne does social justice work, focusing on voter registration and issues affecting LGBTQ and underserved communities. She also plans to conduct a basketball camp for girls in Willingboro every summer, aiming to inspire the next generation of athletes.

“I don’t know how many facilities are named after Black women,” she said. “It’s overwhelming when you really think about it. It’s extremely important for girls to see this. It really shows you what is possible.”