Sue Bird, one of the most prolific figures in WNBA history, got her long-awaited final send-off from Seattle Storm fans during her jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Bird's No. 10 was lifted into the rafters, making her the second Storm player to have her number retired, joining Lauren Jackson, Bird's teammate for 11 seasons in Seattle. Bird gave a speech that lasted over 90 minutes and the entire ceremony lasted about three hours after the Storm fell to the Washington Mystics 71-65.

“I didn't anticipate it being that long, but the truth is, I don't know that I could have taken anything out,” Bird said. “That's what this has meant to me. It was just so important for me to say names and point people out and tell them what they've meant. I'm already thinking of things I wish I would have said.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bird spent her entire 20-year WNBA career with the Storm. She is one of the most accomplished basketball players in the history of the sport, having won four WNBA titles, five Olympic gold medals and being named a WNBA All-Star a record 13 times.

Sue Bird is the definition of a basketball legend and will go down as the greatest point guard in women's basketball history. The Storm gave her the ceremony that she deserved and she'll miss every bit of being a professional basketball player.

“I will forever miss it, and that's OK,” Bird said. “I think some people try to avoid missing it when they're in my seat up here, and the reality is I'm always going to miss it.”