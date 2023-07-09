Jewell Loyd's banner regular season was interrupted on Saturday. The good news? While a concrete timetable for her return to the floor has yet to be determined, the Seattle Storm star seems to have avoided serious injury.

Loyd rolled her left ankle with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 80-76 loss to the New York Liberty, immediately falling to the floor in pain. She was replaced in the lineup by Ezi Magbegor and didn't return to the action, the Storm unable to finish their upset bid successfully without their All-Star guard on the court.

After the game, Seattle coach Noelle Quinn—noting Loyd was upbeat in the post-game locker room—told reporters her status going forward is unknown.

“It's too early to determine what the prognosis is,” she said, per ESPN's M.A. Voepel. “But our team continued to rally, even without Jewell in the game.”

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, leading the WNBA in scoring. She was recently named to her fifth WNBA All-Star Game, picked by former Storm teammate and current Liberty foe Breanna Stewart in Saturday's All-Star draft.

Seattle, which entered 2023 having made the playoffs seven years running, has struggled during the season's early going, sporting a 4-14 record that ranks second-worst in the league. The Storm face the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in a road back-to-back this week before the All-Star break begins on Thursday.