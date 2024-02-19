The Streamer Awards 2024 is this year’s iteration of the annual awards show that recognizes creators in the online space. Organized by QTCinderella, the Streamer Awards is a show by streamers, for streamers. More and more streamers approach celebrity status as live streaming platforms become more mainstream, with this year’s nominees and winners including Kai Cenat, Fanum, Ironmouse, the Botez twins, and a lot more.
The Streamer Awards 2024 Winners
The Streamer Awards 2024 crowned the best online entertainers, everything from the Breakout Streamer of the Year to the Gamer of the Year. Check out the winners.
You can watch the VOD of the show here.
Best Creative Arts Streamer
“The best streamer to watch for Art, Music, Food & Drink, or Makers & Crafting content.”
- AriAtHome
- TriciaIsABirdy
- RubberRoss
- Onigiri
Best MMORPG Streamer
“Streamer who has the most entertaining MMORPG content while playing games like World of Warcraft, New World, Final Fantasy XIV, RuneScape and so on.”
- EsfandTV
- Asmongold
- Sodapoppin
- Maximum
Best Strategy Game Streamer
“Streamer that creates the best content while playing strategy games like Teamfight Tactics (TFT), StarCraft, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Dota, and the like.”
BIG BRAIN TACTICS 🧠 BRING HOME THE WIN FOR @DisguisedToast
YOUR BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER. #TheStreamerAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/zzAdUI5ZPV
— The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024
- EmilyyWang
- Disguised Toast
- Boxbox
- K3Soju
Best Chess Streamer
“Best streamer to watch for Chess content.”
BRAWNS AND BRAINS! 💪👑 THE WINNER OF BEST CHESS STREAMER IS @loltyler1#TheStreamerAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/M2RsnnWtwu
— The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024
- Anna Cramling
- LolTyler1
- BotezLive
- GothamChess
Best Software and Game Development Streamer
“Streamer that creates the best Software and Game Development content.”
- DougDoug
- Vedal987
- PirateSoftware
- CodeMiko
Best Fighting Games Streamer
“Streamer who creates the best Fighting Games content playing games like Street Fighter 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, Mortal Kombat, Tekken 7 etc.”
- Maximilian_Dood
- Etoiles
- Sajam
- HungryBox
Best Speedrun Streamer
“Streamer that creates the best content while speedrunning games.”
- Squeex
- Liam
- Wirtual
- Distortion2
Hidden Gem
“This award serves to highlight an amazing streamer with less than 100 average viewers during 2023. They are a hidden gem that deserves to shine.”
- GappyV
- LanaaaMaee
- SeanDaBlack
- EverythingNowShow
Best Battle Royale Streamer
“Best streamer to watch playing battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone etc.”
- AsianJeff
- SypherPK
- IitsTimmy
- Nicewigg
Best FPS Streamer
“Most enjoyable streamer to watch playing first-person shooter (FPS) games like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, VALORANT, Halo, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive, to name a few.”
- Tarik
- Tenz
- S0mCS
- SuperTF
Rising Star Award
“This award goes to a streamer who is still on the rise and averaged under 1000 viewers last year, but has the potential to be at much more.”
- Mari
- NoraExplorer
- HansumFella
- Chiblee
Best Roleplay Streamer
“Streamer with the best role-play (RP) content in games like GTA RP, Rust, VRChat, Ark, Dungeons & Dragons etc.”
- Omie
- Lord_Kebun
- Agent00
- Fanum
Best Minecraft Streamer
“Most enjoyable streamer to watch for Minecraft content.”
- Tubbo
- Foolish
- Quackity
- TinaKitten
Best IRL Streamer
“Streamer that creates the best IRL (In Real Life) content such as vlogging, traveling, visiting places etc.”
- JinnyTTY
- PapeSan
- Robcdee
- ExtraEmily
Stream Game of the Year
“The best game to watch on stream during the past year, because it was very entertaining, novel, fun to watch, interesting, etc.”
- Lethal Company
- GTA V
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Only Up!
Best Shared Channel
“Because two (or more!) is better than one. This award goes to the collaborative or shared channel that offered the best entertainment this past year.”
- BotezLive
- NMPLOL
- RDCGaming
- AlveusSanctuary
Best Content Organization
“Esports or content organization that has created the best content during the past year. Note: this category is not subject to the hours streamed requirements.”
- Vshojo
- AMP
- Offline TV
- OTK Network
Best Streamed Series
“The best recurring show, series, or repeat event of 2023. This award recognizes the best in episodic live streaming.”
- Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena – Cellbit
- Generation Loss: The Social Experiments – RanbooLive
- Schooled – Mizkif
- Name Your Price – AustinShow
Best Streamed Event
“The most entertaining, interesting or enjoyable single event streamed during the past year.”
- Creator Dodgeball World Championship – Ludwig
- The CDawgVA Charity Auction – CDawgVA
- 7 Days In – Kai Cenat
- Wild West – NMPLOL
Best International Streamer
“The top streamer excelling in content creation for a global audience, specifically catering to an international or non-North American English-speaking audience.”
- Cellbit
- Rivers_GG
- Etoiles
- Quackity
Best Breakthrough Streamer
“You may not have heard of them before, but after this past year, everyone knows their name. This award goes to a streamer who had unprecedented growth and rose to streamer fame over the last year, and has established themselves among the top streamers.”
- PlaqueBoyMax
- Squeex
- Jynxzi
- CaseOh_
Best VTuber
“Best streamer who uses a virtual avatar instead of a traditional face-cam, and creates the most entertaining content.”
- Ironmouse
- Filian
- Vedal987
- Shxtou
Best Just Chatting Streamer
“Best streamer that regularly does Just Chatting content such as conversing with chat, video commentary, reacting to news, sharing engaging stories, entertaining group activities, and the like.”
- PayMoneyWubby
- YourRage
- Hasanabi
- Kai Cenat
Best Variety Streamer
“Best streamer that broadcasts variety content across multiple categories.”
HE’S HAD AN EXPLOSIVE YEAR AND GREW TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST ON TWITCH WHILE PLAYING A VARIETY OF GAMES. HE’S YOUR BEST VARIETY STREAMER! @CaseOh__
NOT MANY AWARDS LEFT. GET IN NOW https://t.co/pIfvpBqPlE pic.twitter.com/kdmAPY4Ena
— The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024
- XQC
- Ludwig
- CaseOh_
- Fuslie
- CDawgVA
League of Their Own
“This streamer is a pioneer that creates one-of-a-kind content. With their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, they are a trailblazer in the streaming industry. Someone who relies on themselves for their content ideas and is genuinely in a league of their own.”
- BigBossBoze
- Hitch
- ExtraEmily
- Cardboard_Cowboy
Streamer’s Choice Award
“Favorite streamer that streamers like to watch, as voted on live by the streamers at the show.”
- Liam
Legacy Award
“A legend who has contributed a great deal to and has had a profound impact on the streaming industry, i.e., a career achievement award.”
- Maximilian_Dood
The Sapphire Award
“Best Female / Marginalized Gender Streamer of the Year. This award recognizes a streamer who, like a sapphire, is formed against the odds. In an industry where 97% of the top streamers are male, this award is dedicated to streamers who identify as female or a marginalized gender, and have excelled in entertaining at the highest level this past year.”
- ExtraEmily
- Valkyrae
- FanFan
- LydiaViolet
- Emiru
Gamer of the Year
“Streamer who has extraordinary gaming abilities and has performed exceptionally at a variety of games over the past year. No matter what game they’re playing, you just have to watch.”
HE DID THE IMPOSSIBLE – GREW A CAREER OUT OF RAINBOW SIX! CONGRATS TO YOUR GAMER OF THE YEAR @jynxzi
THE LAST AWARD, STREAMER OF THE YEAR NEXT, HURRY! https://t.co/pIfvpBqPlE pic.twitter.com/Q4CFkkRbCN
— The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024
- Clix
- Tarik
- Kyedae
- Shroud
- Jynxzi
Streamer of the Year
“The best overall streamer of the past year. They saw great success with their entertaining content, elevated their brand, and in general, left their mark on viewers.”
Kai Cenat wins “STREAMER OF THE YEAR” at the Streamer Awards 3x in a Row!!! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ddS2I0kAf
— Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) February 18, 2024
- Ironmouse
- Kai Cenat
- CaseOh_
- Quackity
- Jynxzi