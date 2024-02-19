The Streamer Awards 2024 recognized the most iconic content creators from the past year. Check out all Streamer Awards 2024 winners here.

The Streamer Awards 2024 is this year’s iteration of the annual awards show that recognizes creators in the online space. Organized by QTCinderella, the Streamer Awards is a show by streamers, for streamers. More and more streamers approach celebrity status as live streaming platforms become more mainstream, with this year’s nominees and winners including Kai Cenat, Fanum, Ironmouse, the Botez twins, and a lot more.

The Streamer Awards 2024 Winners

The Streamer Awards 2024 crowned the best online entertainers, everything from the Breakout Streamer of the Year to the Gamer of the Year. Check out the winners.

You can watch the VOD of the show here.

Best Creative Arts Streamer

“The best streamer to watch for Art, Music, Food & Drink, or Makers & Crafting content.”

AriAtHome

TriciaIsABirdy

RubberRoss

Onigiri

Best MMORPG Streamer

“Streamer who has the most entertaining MMORPG content while playing games like World of Warcraft, New World, Final Fantasy XIV, RuneScape and so on.”

EsfandTV

Asmongold

Sodapoppin

Maximum

Best Strategy Game Streamer

“Streamer that creates the best content while playing strategy games like Teamfight Tactics (TFT), StarCraft, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Dota, and the like.”

BIG BRAIN TACTICS 🧠 BRING HOME THE WIN FOR @DisguisedToast

YOUR BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER. #TheStreamerAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/zzAdUI5ZPV — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024

EmilyyWang

Disguised Toast

Boxbox

K3Soju

Best Chess Streamer

“Best streamer to watch for Chess content.”

BRAWNS AND BRAINS! 💪👑 THE WINNER OF BEST CHESS STREAMER IS @loltyler1#TheStreamerAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/M2RsnnWtwu — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024

Anna Cramling

LolTyler1

BotezLive

GothamChess

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

“Streamer that creates the best Software and Game Development content.”

DougDoug

Vedal987

PirateSoftware

CodeMiko

Best Fighting Games Streamer

“Streamer who creates the best Fighting Games content playing games like Street Fighter 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, Mortal Kombat, Tekken 7 etc.”

Maximilian_Dood

Etoiles

Sajam

HungryBox

Best Speedrun Streamer

“Streamer that creates the best content while speedrunning games.”

Squeex

Liam

Wirtual

Distortion2

Hidden Gem

“This award serves to highlight an amazing streamer with less than 100 average viewers during 2023. They are a hidden gem that deserves to shine.”

GappyV

LanaaaMaee

SeanDaBlack

EverythingNowShow

Best Battle Royale Streamer

“Best streamer to watch playing battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone etc.”

AsianJeff

SypherPK

IitsTimmy

Nicewigg

Best FPS Streamer

“Most enjoyable streamer to watch playing first-person shooter (FPS) games like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, VALORANT, Halo, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive, to name a few.”

Tarik

Tenz

S0mCS

SuperTF

Rising Star Award

“This award goes to a streamer who is still on the rise and averaged under 1000 viewers last year, but has the potential to be at much more.”

Mari

NoraExplorer

HansumFella

Chiblee

Best Roleplay Streamer

“Streamer with the best role-play (RP) content in games like GTA RP, Rust, VRChat, Ark, Dungeons & Dragons etc.”

Omie

Lord_Kebun

Agent00

Fanum

Best Minecraft Streamer

“Most enjoyable streamer to watch for Minecraft content.”

Tubbo

Foolish

Quackity

TinaKitten

Best IRL Streamer

“Streamer that creates the best IRL (In Real Life) content such as vlogging, traveling, visiting places etc.”

JinnyTTY

PapeSan

Robcdee

ExtraEmily

Stream Game of the Year

“The best game to watch on stream during the past year, because it was very entertaining, novel, fun to watch, interesting, etc.”

Lethal Company

GTA V

Baldur’s Gate 3

Only Up!

Best Shared Channel

“Because two (or more!) is better than one. This award goes to the collaborative or shared channel that offered the best entertainment this past year.”

BotezLive

NMPLOL

RDCGaming

AlveusSanctuary

Best Content Organization

“Esports or content organization that has created the best content during the past year. Note: this category is not subject to the hours streamed requirements.”

Vshojo

AMP

Offline TV

OTK Network

Best Streamed Series

“The best recurring show, series, or repeat event of 2023. This award recognizes the best in episodic live streaming.”

Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena – Cellbit

Generation Loss: The Social Experiments – RanbooLive

Schooled – Mizkif

Name Your Price – AustinShow

Best Streamed Event

“The most entertaining, interesting or enjoyable single event streamed during the past year.”

Creator Dodgeball World Championship – Ludwig

The CDawgVA Charity Auction – CDawgVA

7 Days In – Kai Cenat

Wild West – NMPLOL

Best International Streamer

“The top streamer excelling in content creation for a global audience, specifically catering to an international or non-North American English-speaking audience.”

Cellbit

Rivers_GG

Etoiles

Quackity

Best Breakthrough Streamer

“You may not have heard of them before, but after this past year, everyone knows their name. This award goes to a streamer who had unprecedented growth and rose to streamer fame over the last year, and has established themselves among the top streamers.”

PlaqueBoyMax

Squeex

Jynxzi

CaseOh_

Best VTuber

“Best streamer who uses a virtual avatar instead of a traditional face-cam, and creates the most entertaining content.”

Ironmouse

Filian

Vedal987

Shxtou

Best Just Chatting Streamer

“Best streamer that regularly does Just Chatting content such as conversing with chat, video commentary, reacting to news, sharing engaging stories, entertaining group activities, and the like.”

PayMoneyWubby

YourRage

Hasanabi

Kai Cenat

Best Variety Streamer

“Best streamer that broadcasts variety content across multiple categories.”

HE’S HAD AN EXPLOSIVE YEAR AND GREW TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST ON TWITCH WHILE PLAYING A VARIETY OF GAMES. HE’S YOUR BEST VARIETY STREAMER! @CaseOh__ NOT MANY AWARDS LEFT. GET IN NOW https://t.co/pIfvpBqPlE pic.twitter.com/kdmAPY4Ena — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024

XQC

Ludwig

CaseOh_

Fuslie

CDawgVA

League of Their Own

“This streamer is a pioneer that creates one-of-a-kind content. With their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, they are a trailblazer in the streaming industry. Someone who relies on themselves for their content ideas and is genuinely in a league of their own.”

BigBossBoze

Hitch

ExtraEmily

Cardboard_Cowboy

Streamer’s Choice Award

“Favorite streamer that streamers like to watch, as voted on live by the streamers at the show.”

Liam

Legacy Award

“A legend who has contributed a great deal to and has had a profound impact on the streaming industry, i.e., a career achievement award.”

Maximilian_Dood

The Sapphire Award

“Best Female / Marginalized Gender Streamer of the Year. This award recognizes a streamer who, like a sapphire, is formed against the odds. In an industry where 97% of the top streamers are male, this award is dedicated to streamers who identify as female or a marginalized gender, and have excelled in entertaining at the highest level this past year.”

ExtraEmily

Valkyrae

FanFan

LydiaViolet

Emiru

Gamer of the Year

“Streamer who has extraordinary gaming abilities and has performed exceptionally at a variety of games over the past year. No matter what game they’re playing, you just have to watch.”

HE DID THE IMPOSSIBLE – GREW A CAREER OUT OF RAINBOW SIX! CONGRATS TO YOUR GAMER OF THE YEAR @jynxzi THE LAST AWARD, STREAMER OF THE YEAR NEXT, HURRY! https://t.co/pIfvpBqPlE pic.twitter.com/Q4CFkkRbCN — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024

Clix

Tarik

Kyedae

Shroud

Jynxzi

Streamer of the Year

“The best overall streamer of the past year. They saw great success with their entertaining content, elevated their brand, and in general, left their mark on viewers.”

Kai Cenat wins “STREAMER OF THE YEAR” at the Streamer Awards 3x in a Row!!! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ddS2I0kAf — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) February 18, 2024