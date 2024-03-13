The Phoenix Suns are on the East Coast to take on the Boston Celtics Thursday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 38-27 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. However, that one loss was against the Celtics. In that game, the Suns lost by 10 points. Kevin Durant dropped 45 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Bradley Beal had 25 of his own points while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the loss, as well. As a team, the Suns shot 50.6 percent from the field, but they made just nine threes. Phoenix should have their main core of players healthy in this game.
The Celtics are 51-14 this season, and they are 29-3 at home. Boston scored 117 points in their 10-point win over the Suns a few days ago. In the win, Jayson Tatum put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Jaylen Brown put up 27 points, as well. As a team, the Celtics shot 48.9 percent from the floor, and they made 15 threes. Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown were absent for Tuesday's game, so they are questionable for Thursday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Celtics Odds
Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +186
Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 230.5 (-112)
Under: 230.5 (-108)
How to Watch Suns vs. Celtics
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns need to take advantage of the Celtics missing some of their better players. Assuming Brown and Porzingis are out for this game, the Celtics would be missing 43.3 points per game. The Suns just need to shut down Tatum, and they will be in good position to win this one. Tatum scores better without Brown on the court, but his field goal percentage, and three-point percentage each take a hit. As long as the Suns shut him down, they will win this game.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics play some good defense. They allow the fourth-fewest points per game this season. Teams have the second-lowest field goal percentage, second-lowest three-point percentage, and the lowest free throws attempted per game against the Celtics this season. Boston has been lights out on defense, and they need to do that again in this one.
The Suns put up just 107 points in the first matchup with the Celtics this season. When the Celtics allow less than 115 points this season, they are 40-6. That is an incredible record, and it would not be shocking to see them allow less than that in this game. If the Celtics keep up the good work on the defensive side of the court, they will be able to cover the spread.
Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick
This should be a good game between two very good teams. However, this is a home game for the Celtics, and they are almost unbeatable at TD Garden. The Celtics have beaten the Suns once already this season, and I like them to do it again in this one. I will take the Celtics to cover this spread at home and complete the season sweep over the Suns.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -4.5 (-114)