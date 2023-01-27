The Phoenix Suns had a terrible start to 2023, losing seven of their first eight games. The Suns have since rebounded, though. Their past four assignments have been victories. In the Western Conference, they are currently in the seventh position after making up lost ground. However, if the Suns want to pose a challenge to the best teams in the West, there is still a lot of work to be done. Here we will look at the dream scenario that the Suns are hoping for as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Jae Crowder is the center of the Suns’ whole trade deadline scenario. Recall that in November, Suns president James Jones was questioned specifically about Crowder, who has sat out this season while hoping to be traded.

“There’s no window where they say, ‘Hey, all deals are done here,'” Jones told reporters then. “We have natural deadlines, like the trade deadline, we usually have a flurry of deals. But other than that, it’s just finding the right fit. And we just haven’t been able to find that yet.”

Crowder could be a valuable addition for a team in need of frontcourt depth in the postseason. He has playoff experience, having played in 107 games, including two NBA Finals appearances. While his offensive game is mainly focused on 3-point shooting, he struggled with his accuracy last season. He shot just 35 percent from beyond the arc. He has not played since May, and his expiring contract makes him a potential three-month rental. That’s a bit of risk to carry for someone like Crowder. Additionally, any trade involving him requires approval from the outgoing owner of the Suns, Robert Sarver. Any deal must not exceed a certain salary threshold or increase the team’s projected tax bill.

Is any team willing to hurdle all those challenges for someone like Crowder? We’ll see.

Now let’s look at the Suns’ dream scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Suns deal Jae Crowder for John Collins

It may be tempting for the Suns to give up on this season due to their inconsistent performance and bottom-half offense since Devin Booker’s injury. The idea of taking a gap year and focusing on the lottery pick may seem appealing. However, we do not think that is the best decision. Keep in mind that Cam Johnson has already returned and Booker will also return eventually. Additionally, the team is not far from home-court advantage and Chris Paul’s aging curve should not be overstated. Given these factors, it may be best for the Suns to continue to compete. They should try to improve their position in the standings rather than giving up on the season.

Also, the Suns should not give up their unprotected pick this year unless they are able to acquire a bona fide star player. They should also aim for better additions than just the eighth or ninth man on their roster. However, the team seems to have issues beyond just the injury to Booker, with Paul also not performing at his usual level and holes in the forward positions.

JOHN COLLINS TIP IN FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/lZ9EC3U47s — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

To address that, the Suns may look to strengthen their roster at the deadline. They can shoot for the moon and make a play for Atlanta’s John Collins. Sure, the cost of his contract may be an obstacle, but Collins’ potential fit is tantalizing. His lack of offensive creativity will not be an issue for the team as they have enough playmaking to compensate for it. He is a versatile player who can hurt defenses out of pick-and-pop sets and add a new dynamic to the Suns squad. He can also play as a center in smaller lineups. When paired with Deandre Ayton, this would also create a massive and imposing duo that could overpower opponents.

This would be the dream scenario for the Suns — acquiring John Collins in exchange for Jae Crowder and perhaps someone like Dario Saric.