Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has in store. He shared a 3-emoji reaction on Twitter as trade rumors continue to swirl.

⏳🕰⌛️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 23, 2023

Jae Crowder is expected by many around the NBA world to be traded. But Phoenix has yet to receive an offer they want to accept. So nothing is guaranteed. Based on Crowder’s tweet, it seems likely that he’s hoping a deal occurs sooner rather than later.

Crowder previously revealed his brutally honest thoughts on his fallout with the Suns.

“I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court,” Crowder said via text message, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

The Suns are in the midst of a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign that has been defined by injuries and pure underperformance. Jae Crowder would have impacted the team in a positive manner if he was on the court. Crowder provides a a steady veteran presence and will play a pivotal role for whichever team he ends up on if a trade comes to fruition.