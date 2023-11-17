Suns star Bradley Beal has only played in three games due to injury and he’s doubtful for Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

When the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal in the offseason, they hoped they were getting the missing piece to a championship team. Whether or not that’s true, remains to be seen as the Suns have not been able to stay healthy so far this year. Both Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have missed games due to injury and while Booker is back in the lineup, Beal just can’t seem to catch a break. After being a very late scratch in the Suns last game against the Timberwolves, he is now doubtful for their Friday game agains the Utah Jazz as per Kellan Olson of AZ Sports.

Bradley Beal (low back spasms) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow's Suns game in Utah. Devin Booker (right calf strain) is probable and so is Drew Eubanks (low back tightness). — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 17, 2023

Bradley Beal has only suited up in three games for the Suns so far this season as he deals with an ongoing back injury. He missed the first seven games of the season, made his season debut for three games, and then has gone back to being sidelined. He was supposed to play against the Timberwolves but the Suns changed course before game time.

In the three games that Beal has played, he’s averaged 17.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Beal was expected to form a Big 3 alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the Suns hoped to form a championship contender. There is still plenty of time left to make a strong push, but Beal’s injury should be a little concerning.