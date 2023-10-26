Kevin Durant, who won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, is looking to bring the Phoenix Suns their first-ever ring.

“I know I've done a lot of good things in basketball, but I haven't done them yet in a Suns jersey,” Durant said. “I'm looking forward to doing that.”

Durant was traded to the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets Feb. 8, which is the same day new majority owner Mat Ishbia was introduced.

Durant is seen as the best player to ever play for the Suns. A six-time first-team All-NBA selection, Durant is considered by some to be the best scorer ever. He has a unique skill set at a listed 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan that makes him maybe the most talented player ever.

Durant was expected to lead the Suns to a championship. Unfortunately, he and Phoenix were eliminated in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals by the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Durant in 2022-23 finished averaging in eight regular-season games with the Suns 26.0 points on 57.0 percent shooting (53.7 percent from 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Durant played the most minutes of any NBA player in the 2022-23 postseason at 42.3 per game. He averaged 29.0 points, but his shooting fell to 47.8 percent and 33.3 percent from the field. He a second-best postseason with rebounds (8.7), assists (5.5) and blocks (1.4) per game.

Durant is part of a big three in Phoenix with returning guard and ninth-year player Devin Booker and guard Bradley Beal, who the Suns traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five second-round picks, four future pick swaps and cash considerations.

Durant is still considered a top-3 player by most and an MVP candidate at 35 years old.

Here are his three bold predictions for the 2023-24 season.

Kevin Durant will be second-team All-NBA

Durant is expected to be the piece the Suns need to get over the hump they have faced in their pursuit of a championship.

Phoenix is the winningest team in the NBA since the 2020 NBA Bubble with an NBA Finals appearance and a league-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 season among their win total of 169 including Tuesday's regular season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors.

Durant is by far the best player in terms of scoring potential over Booker and Beal. Durant has mastered his game since his Achilles injury and in 2022-23 became the first player to shoot 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line in NBA history.

Durant will receive second-team All-NBA honors and play 70 games this season. He received All-NBA honors in 2022 with the Nets.

Kevin Durant will lead the Suns in scoring

Durant is going to have a team built around the capability of him, Booker and Beal, who each have a scoring average of at least 22.1 points per game.

Booker in the Suns' 2022-23 playoff run led all scorers in points per game (33.7), in large part because of the gravity — or ability to take attention — of Durant. Durant was viewed as an MVP candidate and the best player on the Suns.

Booker is rising as a player but will need to be at his peak in the playoffs for Phoenix to win a title. Durant will have a system better-engineered to open up his game. He will take advantage and be the Suns' leading scorer and most healthy piece of the big three.

Kevin Durant will win NBA Finals MVP

Durant is the only member of the Suns' big three who has won a championship. He has also been through the most adversity on the floor with a serious injury, though Beal has struggled with back issues and Booker has a hamstring issue but not as limiting as what Durant's been through.

Durant will be able to open up with more space and help the Suns' playmaking. He's going to draw a lot of attention again but teams won't be able to load up on him and get away with it. Booker is explosive, having led all playoff scorers for most points in their first-ever run. Beal in 2020-21 competed with the Warriors' Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title.

Those three need to find continuity with their bench in order for this team to succeed. Durant and Booker will be neck-and-neck in statistics and they could be the best playoff duo ever if the Suns win the championship.

Durant will have a longer impact in terms of bigger performances, which is something Booker needs in order to learn how to handle the pressure of elimination games. Durant's been there and will earn Finals MVP honors with the Suns' first-ever championship over the Milwaukee Bucks.