The Phoenix Suns won their second game in a row on Sunday by taking care of business on the road versus the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. However, Phoenix's 127-116 win over the Blazers was not exactly the blowout many expected the Suns would come away with, especially since Portland was missing a number of players.

Bradley Beal sounds off on Suns' effort in win vs. Blazers

Suns star guard Bradley Beal perhaps best encapsulated the true feeling of his team about their 21st win of the season.

“I think we took a step back and I think we all know that,” said Beal during a postgame interview. “We weren't focused, we didn't do any of our defensive assignments out of the gate… It's great to get a win, but we didn't win like how the Phoenix Suns should win.”

The Blazers only had eight players available to see action in the Suns game. Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Deandre Ayton, Ibou Badji, Malcolm Brogdon, and Shaedon Sharpe were all sidelined with injuries, but Portland put up a fight and made life harder on the court for the Suns than what many expected. Despite the win, it's not a great look on Beal and the Suns that they had to sweat that much against a 10-win team that was missing several key players.

Beal finished the Blazers game with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers, while Devin Booker led all players with 34 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the floor.

Nevertheless, the Suns have some momentum going into a showdown against the Sacramento Kings this Tuesday at home.