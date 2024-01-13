Portland and Phoenix conclude their season series; the Suns lead it 2-1.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for NBA Sunday as we continue our coverage with this next matchup in the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns (20-18) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (10-28) with both teams riding opposite streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division and they're holding on to the eight-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and they're fresh off a big 127-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. They'll be hoping to stay healthy and continue their chase for the Playoffs as road favorites at Portland.

The Portland Trail Blazers are fifth in the Northwest Division and they're second-to-last in the Western Conference ahead of San Antonio. They've been dry going 3-7 in their last 10 and losing their last three games coming into this one. They've been embarrassed in back-to-back games against the Thunder and Timberwolves as they hope to rebound with a better showing against the Suns.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Trail Blazers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Portland Trail Blazers: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: DirecTV Sports Net Northwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns have been up-and-down over the last few weeks, but it's great to see Bradley Beal returning to his original form as he sees extended minutes in the lineup. He notched a game-high 37 points as Devin Booker was right behind him with 31. The tandem was way too much for the Lakers as they seemingly found a good shot each time down the floor. When they're both scoring efficiently like that, they become impossible to keep up with late in games. Add in Kevin Durant's clutch scoring and the Suns could be for real if they're able to sustain their health into the playoffs.

The Suns should have an easy time handling this Trail Blazers team with their stars fully healthy, but they shouldn't forget their second meeting when Portland stunned them with a win. Of course, Bradley Beal wasn't a factor in that game and he'll be adding a whole new dimension to their offense this time around. Kevin Durant has been quiet over the last two games, but he continues to turn in scary-efficient scoring numbers and can bring the Suns into the game with jump a few trips down the court. Look for the Suns to be rested and ready to go ahead of this one as we can expect another good game from Bradley Beal.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers are sliding at the moment and they're going to need to wake up if they want to close this series with the Suns on a high note. They were able to stun the Suns with a win a month ago during a game where Jerami Grant was their main catalyst. He's been consistent for them all year and has been the cornerstone of their offense. With DeAndre Ayton out with injury, Grant will be a huge focal point for the Blazers against a Suns team that has struggled against skilled big men all season. Anfernee Simons' scoring has slowed down from what it was to start the year, but he's still capable of going toe-to-toe with Phoenix's scorers as they'll need to keep up in this game.

To have a chance against the Suns here, Portland will have to answer with buckets on the offensive end and keep their fans into this game. In their previous win over the Suns, Portland was able to keep the game close and they played extremely tough defense in the final minutes of a close game. They'll need to have a similar attitude in this one as they'll have to force the Suns into another sub-par shooting performance. If they can find themselves in another close game into the fourth quarter, they could have enough juice in their defense and support from the crowd to mount another upset effort.

Final Suns-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns aren't sleeping on the Portland Trail Blazers and they're fully aware of their capability to score in a hurry and make it a close game. However, the Trail Blazers haven't seen this Phoenix team at full health and I think Bradley Beal adds a whole new aspect to their offense that the Trail Blazers will struggle to contain on defense. They're playing well during this road stretch, so let's side with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread and pick up this road win.

Final Suns-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10.5 (-110)