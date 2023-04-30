TNT’s Charles Barkley has spoken about the Phoenix Suns, who he played for from the 1992-93 to 1995-96 seasons, admirably as a commentator.

But he has also not shied away from criticizing the Suns when he needs to. Phoenix was blown out in Game 1 of its Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night, 125-107.

Barkley has said the Nuggets will win the series and offered his take on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ after Game 1 why the Suns did not win.

"The Suns, I'm looking at their team…they just can't score enough." Chuck has concerns about the Suns relying too heavily on KD & Book pic.twitter.com/3ZMWBRuwNf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2023

“The Suns, I’m looking at their team, trying to be fair: They just can’t score enough,” Barkley said.

Phoenix scored 107 points in the game and had at least 25 points in all but the second quarter, when they had 19 points compared to Denver’s 19.

The Suns were led by superstar duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who had 29 and 27 points, respectively. Suns starting center Deandre Ayton had 14 points and Chris Paul followed his performance with 11 points.

But Phoenix did not get much contribution outside of that, which concerned Barkley.

“I’m looking at the bench: I don’t see where they’re going to get 20 points from one guy on a given night,” Barkley said. “They don’t have it.”

The Suns’ bench is not effective in this postseason. They had just 72 points entering the second round of the NBA playoffs, the second-fewest of any team. Phoenix got 24 points from its bench in Game 1 against the Nuggets, but the unit had the last five minutes to boost its numbers after the starters were pulled.

The Suns have struggled to find a consistent scorer on the bench, though they have capable players with Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren.

The Suns are favored to win the Western Conference by FanDuel. They have arguably the best team left in the playoffs thanks to Booker and Durant, who are two of the NBA’s best players.

But according to Barkley, the Suns need more than that. He led Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 1992-93, so he has a good say in this.