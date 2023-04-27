Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Charles Barkley is not only predicting that the Sacramento Kings will beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their Game 5 showdown on Wednesday, but he’s also guaranteeing that it will be a blowout.

Sir Chuck made his take abundantly clear during his latest appearance on Inside the NBA, noting that the upcoming meeting between the two teams won’t even be close.

“The Kings are gonna whoop [the Warriors] ass tonight. It ain’t going to be close,” Barkley said, via ClutchPoints.

To be fair to Charles Barkley, while the Warriors have won the previous two meetings with the Kings, the fact remains that they are a horrendous team on the road. Remember, the Dubs fell to a 0-2 hole against Sacramento as they started the series away from home.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now that the series returns to Golden 1 Center for Game 5, many expect the Kings to take down the Warriors and retake the lead.

A blowout loss is another matter, though. It is worth noting that the Kings haven’t won by double digits against the Dubs in their playoff series. In Games 1 and 2, they only have an average winning margin of 5.5 points. In contrast, the Warriors have a winning margin of nine points in their last two games–though that is in large part because of their 17-point victory in Game 3.

"The Kings are gonna whoop [the Warriors] ass tonight. It ain't going to be close." 👀 – Charles Barkley is GUARANTEEING a Kings blowout win in Game 5 Do you agree with Chuck? 🤔pic.twitter.com/49rbJiEWUP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

While it’s not a surprise Chuck and many others side with the Kings for Game 5, it’s actually hard to see Sacramento blowing out Golden State. Furthermore, with many people doubting them, it could only fuel Stephen Curry and co. to prove them wrong.