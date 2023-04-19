Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

The Phoenix Suns came out victorious in Game 2 of their first round series with the Los Angeles Clippers. But the win also marked the end of an historically funny streak: Chris Paul’s 13-game losing streak when Scott Foster officiates.

Entering Tuesday night’s game, Chris Paul had lost 13 consecutive playoff games when Scott Foster was on a member of the officiating crew for the game. The stat dates back all the way to April 20, 2013 when Paul’s LA Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-91.

Paul scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out eight assists in 38 minutes of play as the Suns defeated the Clippers, 123-109.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Suns win, Chris Paul was seen mouthing the words, ‘Please! Please!’ while making the two-handed signal for prayer during a conversation with official Scott Foster. Foster and Paul appeared to have a conversation that started and ended during Norman Powell’s two free throws.

Chris Paul made the same motion during Clippers free throw attempts a few minutes later as well.

After the game, the Suns guard was asked what he meant when he was doing that during his conversations with Foster.

“I don’t know,” said Chris Paul with a smile. “I gotta watch the game over. I gotta watch the game over.”

“I think we’re all about minimizing distractions,” Chris Paul added. “That is what it is. I’m sure it’s still gonna be a thing. The league knows what it is. Can’t control it. Haven’t been able to control all the other ones, so it ain’t gonna change now. The game is the game.”

The Suns will travel to Los Angeles and try to reclaim home-court advantage from the Clippers, who stole it by winning Game 1 on the road.