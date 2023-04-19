Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has the whole NBA Twitterverse celebrating alongside him after he broke his Scott Foster curse.

Prior to Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul was on a 13-game losing streak in playoff match-ups that Foster officiated. The beef between the two and Paul’s frustrations over that fact have been well documented, and it’s even a key storyline heading to Tuesday’s showdown.

Fortunately for Paul, the Suns survived and edged out the Clippers 123-109 despite Foster officiating. Paul himself was phenomenal and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists. He managed the game well and committed just one turnover throughout the night.

While it wasn’t an easy outing for Paul still, as he even had to beg Foster during one moment in the game, the important thing is he has finally won. With that, he was able to avoid going 14 straight losses in the playoffs when Foster is officiating.

As mentioned, all of NBA Twitter is just happy for CP3, and who wouldn’t be?

Chris Paul to Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/VQZyWg79pS — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 19, 2023

CHRIS PAUL HAS FUCKING FINALLY DEFEATED SCOTT FOSTER. pic.twitter.com/pTbGlb95IB — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) April 19, 2023

Chris Paul finally beating Scott Foster in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/uDb2EH2BxZ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 19, 2023

Chris Paul has defeated Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/jW7qsQRwCn — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 19, 2023

Now that Chris Paul has finally done it, maybe he can start a winning streak in Scott Foster games? He has a long road to even out his ugly record with the referee, but now might be a good time to start a winning run.

The Suns are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this 2022-23, and it will definitely help them if they can get the Foster curse out of the way.