Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel said he expects Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to each play at home for the first time together Monday in the preseason against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Beal did not play Thursday’s game on the road against Portland due to lower back tightness. He was a full participant in Saturday’s practice, Vogel said.

Booker and Durant each played 21 minutes against the Trail Blazers. The Suns scored 76 first-half points and were led heavily by Booker, Durant, center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Eric Gordon, who combined for 71 of those points.

Vogel also said Phoenix backup center Drew Eubanks was a non-contact participant in Saturday’s practice. Vogel did not say if Eubanks will play Monday but said Ish Wainwright, who has a calf strain, is out for Monday’s game.

The Suns on Thursday also saw guard Jordan Goodwin, who is perceived to be a top candidate for a backup point guard position, make his preseason debut. Goodwin had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game in 15 minutes.

Goodwin said he is still limited with his minutes after he worked through reported hamstring tightness and missed Phoenix’s first two preseason games this past week.

The Suns on Sunday will have their open practice at Footprint Center. Phoenix has the best scoring trio in the NBA with Booker, Beal and Durant and fans will get to see them in-person Sunday and Monday in the preseason.

The Suns will play the Trail Blazers and former starting center Deandre Ayton Monday at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be televised locally by Arizona’s Family and nationally via NBA TV.