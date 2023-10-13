The Phoenix Suns will play superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant Thursday at Moda Center against the Portland Trail Blazers but will be without guard Bradley Beal, who has lower back tightness according to AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

Rankin also reported the Suns are resting guards Josh Okogie and Grayson Allen. Okogie started in each of the Suns' first two preseason games and Allen has been the top player off the bench. Phoenix backup forward Drew Eubanks is out with an ankle sprain. Guard Jordan Goodwin, who missed the first two games with hamstring tightness, is available per Rankin.

Damion Lee, who underwent successful surgery on his right meniscus Wednesday, is out along with Ish Wainwright, who has a calf strain.

Booker, Durant and Beal each played Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Those three rested Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Booker and Durant will start against the Trail Blazers along with guards Eric Gordon and Nassir Little and center Jusuf Nurkic.

Phoenix is 1-1 this preseason. The Suns had a 46-point first quarter in which they shot 17-of-20 from the field before their 130-126 win over the Pistons in overtime on the road Sunday. Tuesday, Phoenix lost to the Nuggets — who were only without forward Michael Porter Jr. in the starting lineup — 115-107.

The Trail Blazers have a new-look team. They traded superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and got back young players, including former Suns starting center Deandre Ayton.

Ayton was a former No. 1 overall pick who helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins in 2021-22. Ayton received a max contract following the 2021-22 season, but the Suns were reluctant to give him an offer and instead matched a sheet from the Indiana Pacers when Ayton was a restricted free agent.

There has been tension between Ayton and the Suns. He had a poor relationship with coach Monty Williams in his final years with the team.

Ayton was asked by reporters in Portland about playing Phoenix Thursday and said he did not want to talk about the Suns.