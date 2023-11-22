Frank Vogel hoped that DeAndre Ayton stayed within the Devin Booker-led Suns system instead of moving to the Blazers.

DeAndre Ayton was the center of all criticism when the Phoenix Suns once again underperformed during the playoffs. Fans and critics alike were pointing out his lack of spirit which led to their downfall in the paint. This is why he got traded out of the system in hopes of a new start. Although, Frank Vogel may have wanted him to stick with the Devin Booker-led squad rather than get moved all the way to the Portland Trail Blazers, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“I'm very fond of the young man. Happy with where we are as a team. But, disappointed that I didn't have a chance to coach him further than just the summer,” was the admission that Frank Vogel had about DeAndre Ayton.

The Suns would then suffocate the Blazers en route to a win. Ayton was still able to notch 18 points along with four assists to help on the offensive side of things. His all-around performance was rounded out by eight boards which was a team-high. It looks like he is finally starting to come back into form. However, it is not translating to wins for his squad just yet.

Vogel, on the other hand, saw his Suns rise up to the challenge to notch an eight-win record. Kevin Durant led the scoring barrage with 31 points and Devin Booker followed suit with 28 of his own. Overall, things seem to be working out for both parties and there seems to be a lot of optimism after Ayton was traded.