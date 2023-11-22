The Suns traded Deandre Ayton to the Blazers during preseason and he gave his thoughts on his return to the arena for the first time.

The Phoenix Suns made a bewildering trade during the preseason as part of the three-team deal involving Damian Lillard heading to the Milwaukee Bucks. As part of the trade, the Suns sent promising young center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers while receiving Jusuf Nurkic in return. The move puzzled fans and pundits alike as Ayton was coming off a season where he had just averaged 18 points and ten rebounds. In any case, Ayton returned to the Suns arena as an opponent with the Blazers on Tuesday and he gave his thoughts on being back in Phoenix via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

"Who am I to really come up here and try to complain or feel some type of way or things didn't go the way I expected. It's a new team and that's a part of the league." Deandre Ayton on start with Blazers. "We our guys get healthy and we get this thing cracking." #RipCity #Suns pic.twitter.com/n2VXwU5ios — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2023

“There ain't nothing to be negative about. This team, they gave me the opportunity to be a part of something new,” Ayton said. “Who am I to really come up here and try to complain or feel some type of way cause things didn't go the way I expected. It's a new team and that's a part of the league. I'm not gonna sit here and say I got into the league and started winning. I know how this thing goes. I'm just happy to be around other guys that look up to me and ask me questions on how to do this and how to do that.”

In 13 games so far for the Blazers this season, Deandre Ayton has been averaging 12.2 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 56.7 percent shooting from the field and 77.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.