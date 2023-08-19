The Phoenix Suns signed former Kansas basketball center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract earlier this month.

Azubuike, who earned consensus second-team All-American honors in 2020, has played in three NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz.

“Udoka possesses amazing imposes size and the ability to finish around the rim,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a release. “His strength and physicality help add to our team's depth.”

Azubuike has a ridiculous 7-foot-7 wingspan as recorded by the NBA Draft Combine. He also registered the highest vertical standing leap in NBA Combine history among centers at 37 inches. He also still holds the NCAA Division I record for career field-goal percentage at 74.9 percent.

Here is his free agency analysis, from ClutchPoints:

Suns signing

Azubuike played a career-best 36 games with the Jazz this past season. He is an incredible finisher around the basket and shot a whopping 81.9 percent (59-of-72) from the field this past season.

The Suns re-signed guard Saben Lee to a two-way deal and used their second of three potential two-way contracts on Azubuike.

Statistics:

PPG: 3.5

RPG: 3.3

BPG: 0.4

FG%: 81.9

MPG: 10.0

Games started: 4

Strengths

Azubuike has a very rare vertical leap and wingspan at his size. It is very difficult to stop him when he gets the ball within a few feet of the rim.

He excels as a lob finisher since it is near impossible to contest him when he is high in the air. Azubuike puts pressure on his opponents due to his 270-pound frame, so it is very hard to push him off his spots.

Azubuike was also a very good defender in college around the basket. He averaged 2.0 blocks per game for his career and was the NABC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Azubuike's best blocks-per-game average with Utah was 0.6 in 2021-22, when he played 11.5 minutes per contest.

Development

Azubuike was picked by the Jazz No. 27 overall in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He has the ability to put rare pressure on the rim, which is why teams would make sense to take a chance on him.

Azubuike lacks some coordination that would make him a more threatening player. He finishes in the post with a right hook but is slow to develop it.

Most of Azubuike's finishes are around the basket and not much further. He does not seem to be a player the Suns could rely on to make plays in the pocket of pick-and-rolls. Center Deandre Ayton can finish at the rim and a mid-range jumper in short-roll situations, which is something that Azubuike would need to develop.

Azubuike's game is a bit outdated in the modern NBA. He is a tall player who can physically dominate inside.

Small-ball lineups and positionless players would be more difficult for Azubuike to guard.

Expectations

Azubuike is a low-risk project who could provide some impact. He is a two-way player, which means he could bounce back and forth between the Suns and the G-League.

Azubuike is coached by Frank Vogel, who has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012. He could try and build Azubuike into an anchor with the Suns behind Ayton.

Phoenix has three centers on its roster: Ayton; Drew Eubanks; and Chimezie Metu. All three of those players are more athletic than Azubuike.