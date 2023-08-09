The Phoenix Suns announced Tuesday they signed former Kansas basketball center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract.

“Udoka possesses imposing size and the ability to finish around the rim,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a press release. “His strength and physicality help add to our team's depth.”

Azubuike, who played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, is the Suns' second two-way contract signing. Last month, the team announced it re-signed guard Saben Lee to a two-way deal. Phoenix can sign one more player to a two-way contract.

Azubuike, 23, appeared in a career-most 36 games for the Jazz this past season. He averaged 3.5 points while shooting 81.9 percent from the field and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Suns bolstered their depth at center this offseason and have Azubuike, a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, as a reserve option. Phoenix will start center Deandre Ayton and has free-agency signees Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu as backup options.

It will be difficult for Azubuike to earn time over them. However, the Suns see him as a developmental project with defensive upside, which is something that likely appealed to coach Frank Vogel.

Azubuike was rated as a consensus four-star prospect in the 2016 class, per 247Sports. He played four years with Kansas basketball and averaged 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on 74.6 percent shooting.

Azubuike had his best season in 2019-20, when he earned consensus All-American second-team honors. He averaged 13.7 points per game on a whopping 74.8 percent shooting and 10.5 rebounds per contest, along with 2.6 blocks per game. Unfortunately for him and the Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 1 nationally at the end of the season, they did not get a chance to compete for an NCAA championship since the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.